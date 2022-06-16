Supermicro SYS-210SE-31A (SuperEdge)

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Image Provided by Supermicro Supermicro has unveiled a new multi-node system designed and optimized for 5G, IoT, and edge applications.

The SuperEdge excels in environments where high-density compute and AI Inferencing are required in a small form factor. This 2U, short-depth system houses up to 3 independent compute/GPU nodes, creating a scalable and versatile edge platform for environments including retail, healthcare, industry 4.0, and smart cities. Being NEBS compliant, the SuperEdge also enables telco network appliances. With 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors in each node, SuperEdge delivers data center processing power at the edge to accelerate analysis and real-time application functionality.