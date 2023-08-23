TI Simplifies Current Sensing with New Hall-Effect Sensors and Integrated Shunt Solutions

DALLAS – Texas Instruments’ (TI) new current sensor, the TMCS1123 low-drift isolated Hall-effect current sensor, is designed for common-mode high-voltage systems and temperatures, and current shunt monitors, eliminating the need for an external shunt resistor for non-isolated voltage rails.

The new TMCS1123 current sensor supports a reinforced isolation working voltage of 1,100 VDC, and a maximum sensitivity error of ±0.75% with 50 ppm/°C drift over temperature and ±0.5% drift over lifetime. The TMCS1123 also features low propagation delay of 600 ns and bandwidth of 250 kHz for faster control loops and low noise.

For non-isolated systems up to 85 V and 75 ARMS, TI’s new EZShunt portfolio includes a fully integrated current shunt monitor and a 75-A integrated shunt solution. The EZShunt portfolio of current-sensing solutions provides a fully integrated current-sensing solution that fits within the footprint of a 1206 shunt resistor.

The EZShunt portfolio offers drift as low as 25 ppm/°C, in a variety of packages and shunt values. Per the company, the INA700 is the industry’s smallest integrated current shunt monitor, allowing engineers to reduce the size of their current-sensing solution by as much as 84%. The portfolio also includes the INA781, a 75-A integrated shunt solution supporting common-mode voltages up to 85 V.

For more information, visit: www.TI.com

Preproduction quantities of the TMCS1123 Hall-effect current sensor and EZShunt products are available now, only on TI.com, in a 10.3-mm-by-10.3-mm, 10-pin small outline integrated circuit (SOIC) package. Pricing starts at US$2.37 in 1,000-unit quantities.

Designers can purchase the TMCS1123EVM for US$49.99. Multiple payment and shipping options are available on TI.com. Higher bandwidth and automotive-qualified versions of the TMCS1123 are expected to be available in fourth quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2024, respectively.

Preproduction quantities of EZShunt products are available now, only on TI.com, in a variety of package options as small as 1.319-mm x 1.239-mm. Pricing starts at US$0.80.

Designers can purchase evaluation modules starting at US$49.99. Multiple payment and shipping options are available on TI.com. Analog and automotive versions of EZShunt products are expected to be available in second quarter of 2024.