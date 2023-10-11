Embedded Computing Design

8th Gen MOSFETs from Magnachip

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 11, 2023

News

Image Credit: Magnachip

Seoul, South Korea. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation released two new 150V *MXT MV Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs). Leveraging its 8th generation trench MOSFET technology, the 150V MXT MV MOSFETs (MDES15N056PTRH, MDU150N113PTVRH) were designed to utilize its trench MOSFET technology.   

“Following the introduction of five 8th-generation 200V and 150V MOSFETs last year, we are pleased to now release two additional 150V MXT MV MOSFET product offerings in new packages,” said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip.

The RDS(on) of MDES15N056PTRH was lowered by 22% when juxtaposed with prior generations. The RDS(on) of MDES15N056PTRH was lowered by 22% when juxtaposed with prior generations. D2PAK-7L (TO-263-7L) and PDFN56, diminishes MOSFET sizes  and makes them ideal for motor controllers, battery management systems (BMSs), residential solar inverters, and industrial power supplies.

“Magnachip will continue to expand its high-efficiency MXT MOSFET product portfolio, including new releases based on 180nm microfabrication technology in the near future,” concludes Kim.

Family of 8th-generation MXT MV MOSFETs

 

Product

BVDSS [V]

RDS(on)

Package

Application

MDT15N054PTRH

150V

5.4mΩ

TOLL

motor controller, BMS

*MDES15N056PTRH

150V

5.6mΩ

D2PAK-7L

motor controller, BMS

*MDU150N113PTVRH

150V

11.3mΩ

PDFN56

residential solar inverter, industrial power supply

MDT20N109PTRH

200V

10.9mΩ

TOLL

industrial power supply, BMS

MDY20N113PTRH

200V

11.3mΩ

M2PAK-7P

motor controller

MDP20N116PTTH

200V

11.6mΩ

TO220

motor controller, industrial power supply

MDQ20N116PTTH

200V

11.6mΩ

TO247

residential solar inverter, energy storage system

For more information, please visit magnachip.com.

*Editor's note: MXT MV MOSFET (Magnachip eXtreme Trench Medium Voltage MOSFET): Magnachip’s cutting-edge product portfolio of 40~200V trench MOSFETs

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
Analog & Power - Analog Semiconductors & Sensors
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
Analog & Power - Energy Harvesting & Renewables
Analog & Power - PCBs & Components
Analog & Power - Power Semiconductors & Wireless Charging
Consumer
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Motor Control
Analog & Power
Image Credit: Magnachip
8th Gen MOSFETs from Magnachip

October 11, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Embedded Executive: 5G For Industrial? No Time Soon, Sequans

October 11, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Caption: Failed first RP2040 dev board / Image Credit: Jeremy Cook
How Not to Build a Custom RP2040 Dev Board

October 10, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: axem solutions
axem solutions Gives DevOps a New Discord

October 10, 2023

MORE