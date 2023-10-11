8th Gen MOSFETs from Magnachip

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Magnachip Seoul, South Korea. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation released two new 150V *MXT MV Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs). Leveraging its 8th generation trench MOSFET technology, the 150V MXT MV MOSFETs (MDES15N056PTRH, MDU150N113PTVRH) were designed to utilize its trench MOSFET technology.

“Following the introduction of five 8th-generation 200V and 150V MOSFETs last year, we are pleased to now release two additional 150V MXT MV MOSFET product offerings in new packages,” said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip.

The R DS(on) of MDES15N056PTRH was lowered by 22% when juxtaposed with prior generations. The R DS(on) of MDES15N056PTRH was lowered by 22% when juxtaposed with prior generations. D2PAK-7L (TO-263-7L) and PDFN56, diminishes MOSFET sizes and makes them ideal for motor controllers, battery management systems (BMSs), residential solar inverters, and industrial power supplies.

“Magnachip will continue to expand its high-efficiency MXT MOSFET product portfolio, including new releases based on 180nm microfabrication technology in the near future,” concludes Kim.

Family of 8th-generation MXT MV MOSFETs

Product BVDSS [V] RDS(on) Package Application MDT15N054PTRH 150V 5.4mΩ TOLL motor controller, BMS *MDES15N056PTRH 150V 5.6mΩ D2PAK-7L motor controller, BMS *MDU150N113PTVRH 150V 11.3mΩ PDFN56 residential solar inverter, industrial power supply MDT20N109PTRH 200V 10.9mΩ TOLL industrial power supply, BMS MDY20N113PTRH 200V 11.3mΩ M2PAK-7P motor controller MDP20N116PTTH 200V 11.6mΩ TO220 motor controller, industrial power supply MDQ20N116PTTH 200V 11.6mΩ TO247 residential solar inverter, energy storage system

*Editor's note: MXT MV MOSFET (Magnachip eXtreme Trench Medium Voltage MOSFET): Magnachip’s cutting-edge product portfolio of 40~200V trench MOSFETs