Renesas is in the Driver Seat with New Intelligent Power Devices for Automotive

Image Provided by Renesas Tokyo, Japan. Renesas Electronics Corporation made available an automotive Intelligent Power Device (IPD), RAJ2810024H12HPD, for safe and flexible management of power dissemination in vehicles. The solution delivers the needs of next-generation E/E (electrical/electronic) architectures. It was designed in a TO-252-7 form factor which helps reduce the mounting vicinity by 40% when compared to the conventional TO-263.

The RAJ2810024H12HPD detects abnormalities in current at low loads enabling developers to create safe and exact power control systems with even the smallest anomalies detected. "We are very pleased to launch a new generation of automotive IPDs featuring our new power MOSFET process,” said Akira Omichi, Vice President of Renesas' Automotive Analog Application Specific Business Division. “Renesas will continue to develop IPDs that improve the safety and reliability of power supply systems and facilitate system development for our customers by offering system-level solutions with our microcontrollers.”

Renesas Integrated the following into its RAJ2810024H12HPD:

Single-channel high-side IPD

Small TO-252-7 package (6.10 x 6.50 mm: excluding pins)

Low on-resistance (Ron) of 2.3mΩ at 25°C (typ.)

Highly accurate current detection at low loads

Built-in charge pump

Self-diagnostic feedback by load current sense

Protection functions such as load short-circuit, overheat detection, sense current output, and GND open protection

Supports 3.3V/5V logic interface

Low standby current

Battery reverse connection protection with self-turn-on

Compliant with AEC-Q100 and RoHS automotive standards

More information is available at renesas.com/win.