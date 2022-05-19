Embedded Computing Design

STMicroelectronics' LD56060: A Low-Noise, Low-Voltage Regulator for Energy-Conscious Applications

By Chad Cox

May 19, 2022

Image Provided by STMicroelectronics

The STMicroelectronics’ LD56020 200mA low-dropout voltage regulator functions with a supply from 1.1V to 5.5V with minimal output interference for applications that require stability and long battery runtime.

Ideal for mobiles, vision sensors, and wireless modules, the LD56020 has a low-dropout voltage of just 190mV (max. at full load) and maximum quiescent current of 25µA at light load. An external enable pin permits control logic to set the regulator into standby mode, which decreases current below 0.1µA.

STMicroelectronics states that with supply-voltage rejection (SVRIN) of 90dB (1kHz, 20mA) and output noise of just 8.8µVRMS (10Hz to 100kHz), the LD56020 provides a clean power rail for low-voltage digital circuitry. The circuit is stabilized with only one small ceramic capacitor at each of the input and output terminals. In addition to minimizing the bill of materials, the low overall component count combines with the regulator’s tiny chip-scale package (CSP) outline of 0.65mm x 0.65mm to ensure a compact circuit footprint with low impact on PCB size.

The regulator incorporates protection features including short-circuit current foldback and under-voltage lockout for the prevention of excessive dissipation in the event of a system failure. The LD56020 also is provided with an over-temperature protection and an internal discharge path.

For further information please visit www.st.com.

