TDK Announces 200W & 300W Half Brick DC-DC Converters with 43V to 160V Input for Rail & Industrial Applications

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

TDK Corporation announced the 200W and 300W rated TDK-Lambda CN-B110 series of half brick DC-DC converters that feature a wide input voltage of 43 to 160Vdc. The new converters are compatible with 72Vdc or 110Vdc nominal railway systems and are ideal for rolling stock, railway trackside equipment, robotics, AGVs and scientific research equipment applications.

Available with 12V, 13.8V, 15V and 24V outputs, the CN-B110 second-generation converters utilize the trim function, or can be adjusted to using a resistor or an external voltage to compensate for voltage drops, or to accommodate non-standard system voltages. Standard models feature non-latching (self-recovering) over current and overvoltage protections with optional latching with manual reset.

The CN-B110 converters are capable of meeting high voltage requirements for transients and 5,000m altitude with 11.8mm spacing between the primary input and baseplate for a 2,500Vac isolation voltage. Input to output isolation is 3,000Vac and output to ground 500Vac.

Per the company, the CN-B110 provides efficiencies up to 91% enabling minimal power loss at high temperatures and allowing products to operate at a baseplate temperatures of -40oC to +100oC. Optional heatsinks or a cold plate via the aluminum baseplate enable cooling of the module.

Redundant applications are supported on the CN-B110 via parallel operation using the current share function of up to 11 modules. A DC Good signal and a standard remote on/off, in addition to an option 12V 10mA auxiliary output which can replace the DC Good signal.

The overall dimensions of the CN-B110 half brick converter are 12.7mm high, 61mm wide, and 57.9mm in length.

All models carry the CE and UKCA marks for the Low Voltage and RoHS Directives and are certified to the IEC/UL/CSA/EN 62368-1 safety standards. The series meets the rolling stock IEC 61373 Category 1, Class B shock / vibration standards and are designed to meet EN 45545-2 (Fire protection on railway vehicles).

For more information, visit: www.us.lambda.tdk.com