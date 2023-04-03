Embedded Computing Design

TDK’s Tiny Inductors Suit ADAS/AD Systems

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

April 03, 2023

TDK’s Tiny Inductors Suit ADAS/AD Systems
Image Credit: TDK

The advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) systems being designed into current and future vehicles demand high reliability for obvious reasons. And that reliance pushes its way down into the components used. To that end, TDK has developed its CLT32 series of miniaturized inductors specifically for the power-management units within these vehicles.

The high reliability is generally due to the fact that it is designed with no internal connections, a thick copper structure, an advanced insulation system, and low thermal stress. In terms of electrical performance, the CLT32 series offers a high saturation current, up to 60 A and a low saturation drift, even at high temperatures; a frequency range up to 10 MHz; ESD testing up to 2 kV, to the AEC-Q200 standard for stress resistance; and a temperature range up to 165°C.

The devices are housed in packages measuring 3.2 by 2.5 by 2.5 mm. TDK claims that this is the highest current handling capability for of device of this size. Competitive devices are in packages with two- to four-times larger footprints.

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

