TDK’s Tiny Inductors Suit ADAS/AD Systems

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: TDK

The advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) systems being designed into current and future vehicles demand high reliability for obvious reasons. And that reliance pushes its way down into the components used. To that end, TDK has developed its CLT32 series of miniaturized inductors specifically for the power-management units within these vehicles.

The high reliability is generally due to the fact that it is designed with no internal connections, a thick copper structure, an advanced insulation system, and low thermal stress. In terms of electrical performance, the CLT32 series offers a high saturation current, up to 60 A and a low saturation drift, even at high temperatures; a frequency range up to 10 MHz; ESD testing up to 2 kV, to the AEC-Q200 standard for stress resistance; and a temperature range up to 165°C.

The devices are housed in packages measuring 3.2 by 2.5 by 2.5 mm. TDK claims that this is the highest current handling capability for of device of this size. Competitive devices are in packages with two- to four-times larger footprints.