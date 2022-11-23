Nexperia Releases ASFETS with 2x the Increase in SOA
November 23, 2022
News
Nijmegen. Nexperia adds ‘ASFETs for Hotswap and Soft Start’ family with 25 V and 30 V devices with SOA. The PSMNR67-30YLE ASFET produces 2.2x stronger SOA (12 V @100 mS) with an RDS(on) (max) as low as 0.7 mΩ.
Available LFPAK56 & LFPAK56E packages include an RDS(on) ranging from 0.7 mΩ to 2 mΩ, while working at 125 oC with hot SOA datasheet curves. Ideal applications are data center servers and communications equipment battery isolation, DC motor control, Power-over-Ethernet, and automotive airbag applications.
