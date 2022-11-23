Nexperia Releases ASFETS with 2x the Increase in SOA

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Nexperia Nijmegen. Nexperia adds ‘ASFETs for Hotswap and Soft Start’ family with 25 V and 30 V devices with SOA. The PSMNR67-30YLE ASFET produces 2.2x stronger SOA (12 V @100 mS) with an R DS(on) (max) as low as 0.7 mΩ.

Available LFPAK56 & LFPAK56E packages include an R DS(on) ranging from 0.7 mΩ to 2 mΩ, while working at 125 oC with hot SOA datasheet curves. Ideal applications are data center servers and communications equipment battery isolation, DC motor control, Power-over-Ethernet, and automotive airbag applications.

For more information, please visit nexperia.com.