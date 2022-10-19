Infineon Releases ModusToolbox 3.0

Embedded Computing Design

October 19, 2022

Image Provided by Infineon

Munich, Germany. Infineon Technologies announced the release of ModusToolbox 3.0, an updated design solution with improved multi-core project workflow support, graphical tool for board support package (BSP), and backend system enhancements and infrastructure support for ModusToolbox Packs. The ModusToolbox 3.0 is ideal for consumer IoT, industrial, smart home, and wearables.

Infineon’s ModusToolbox 3.0 eases development difficulties with support for synchronized debugging of both cores. “Historically, the industry has not focused on providing a seamless development process once a designer moves beyond the vendor-provided development kit,” said Clark Jarvis, Software and Tools Product Marketer at Infineon.

The dual core debugging, which was absent in the Eclipse IDE for ModusToolbox development platform, advances the capability of devices such as Infineon’s PSoC 4, PSoC 6, XMC, AIROC Wi-Fi, AIROC Bluetooth, and EZ-PD PMG1 microcontrollers.

For more information, visit www.infineon.io.

