The Road to embedded world North America: Dojo Five Showcases Advanced Firmware Services and Tools

At this year’s Embedded World North America conference and exhibition, Dojo Five will present its advanced firmware services and tools, engineered to accelerate time-to-market and mitigate risks in embedded systems development. Attendees can experience these innovations firsthand at the Dojo Five booth, #1958.

Interactive Demos & Expert Insights

Our featured demos and thought-leadership include:

Experts from Arduino and Dojo Five will be available to talk about rapid prototyping and reducing the time to value for product development along with their white paper on "How to Port Your Software from Raspberry Pi to Arduino Pro."

Dojo Five’s live demonstration in partnership with Particle, focusing on critical real-time automotive control functionalities, including speed regulation, door locking, and turn signals, showcasing both the challenges and cutting-edge solutions involved.

Stop by the IAR booth #2614 on Tuesday and Wednesday for Dojo Five’s update on what’s new in Embedded DevOps. We'll explore effective strategies to streamline development in today's fast-paced tech landscape.

EmbedOps: The Embedded Productivity Platform

Dojo Five will also showcase EmbedOps, a secure embedded productivity platform designed to streamline developer workflows. EmbedOps features Docker-based development environments and a comprehensive suite of resource management and tracing tools. It integrates with Zephyr and other development ecosystems, offering support for unit, integration, and HIL testing frameworks. This platform optimizes the entire development lifecycle, ensuring efficiency and productivity.

To learn about these innovations further, visit Dojo Five at Booth #1958 or explore their latest advancements online.

