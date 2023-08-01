Embedded Computing Design

DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Adding AI to the HVAC Specialist’s Toolbelt

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

August 01, 2023

DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Adding AI to the HVAC Specialist’s Toolbelt

Whether you’re aware of it or not. AI is pervading many of our “traditional” applications, such as HVAC.

Adding some smarts to this equipment allows the HVAC system to perform longer and more efficiently, resulting in a better user experience and a cost savings. To get a better handle on how this works and how it should be implemented, Rich and Vin spoke to Nalin Balan, a Business Development Manager for Reality AI, a Renesas company, on this episode of DevTalk with Rich and Vin.

More detail will be available on a related webinar titled Use AI/ML to Deploy Smart Self-Diagnosing HVAC Systems, occurring on August 9, 11:00 AM ET.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

