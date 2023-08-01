DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Adding AI to the HVAC Specialist’s Toolbelt

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Whether you’re aware of it or not. AI is pervading many of our “traditional” applications, such as HVAC.

Adding some smarts to this equipment allows the HVAC system to perform longer and more efficiently, resulting in a better user experience and a cost savings. To get a better handle on how this works and how it should be implemented, Rich and Vin spoke to Nalin Balan, a Business Development Manager for Reality AI, a Renesas company, on this episode of DevTalk with Rich and Vin.

More detail will be available on a related webinar titled Use AI/ML to Deploy Smart Self-Diagnosing HVAC Systems, occurring on August 9, 11:00 AM ET.