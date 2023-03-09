Best in Show Nominee: Klika Tech's Asset Tracking (ASTRA) and Intelligence Platform

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Klika Techs Asset Tracking (ASTRA) and Intelligence Platform allows users to capitalize on actionable data insights quickly and efficiently. This fully open system allows you to select your preferred asset tracker and seamlessly integrate it into your existing platform. You can also implement a customized version of this platform tailored to meet your current and future needs cost effectively.

This solution combines Amazon Web Services (AWS), NB-IoT, and CoAP with Sercomm- and Nordic nRF9160-powered devices to receive and store device data on AWS via the MQTT and CoAP protocols using a message broker from 1NCE.

With Klika Tech's ASTRA platform, you can:

Ensure consistent and reliable sensor and device connectivity, everywhere NB-IoT and LTE-M works

Save battery life and bandwidth using efficient CoAP connectivity protocol

Increase asset tracking efficiency and ROI to make data-driven decisions in real time with on-demand scalability and robust coverage

Know the location of each asset, its condition, and your fleet’s uptime and utilization

Unlock your supply chain data: Collect and analyze sensor/device data to drive better business outcomes

Eliminate vendor lock-in: Bring your own tracker and platform or let us design one for you

For more information, visit https://klika-tech.com/solutions/iiot-asset-tracking-intelligence-solution-accelerator.