Embedded Computing Design

Making Monitoring and Surveillance Cameras Smarter Through IoT and AI

August 16, 2022

Whitepaper


Making monitoring and surveillance cameras smarter through IoT and AIVideo monitoring and surveillance systems, whether part of a security or CCTV installation, public safety monitoring, or body-worn cameras, are useful and cost-effective means of ensuring the security of people, buildings, and valuables. There is growing interest in deploying smart cameras and adding intelligence to existing cameras, using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to automate visual processing. 

This paper looks at the market drivers, technology enablers and challenges, and presents smart camera solutions based on commercially available building blocks along with an example system architecture for a smart camera application.

Ready to view and download this whitepaper?













Read our Privacy Policy to understand what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it. You may receive a request for your feedback from OpenSystems Media.

Analog & Power
Easy-PC PCB Design Suite Incorporates IPC-2581 As Part of a Manufacturing Integrity Release

August 9, 2022

MORE
Healthcare
Powering the Next Generation of Connected-Health Wearables and Hearables with Solid-State Lithium Microbatteries

August 12, 2022

MORE
Industrial
Micro-ATX Motherboards Designed for Continuous Operation in Industrial Environments

August 17, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
VIAVI 6G Forward Program Drives Academic and Industry Research

August 17, 2022

MORE