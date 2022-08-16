Making Monitoring and Surveillance Cameras Smarter Through IoT and AI

Whitepaper

Video monitoring and surveillance systems, whether part of a security or CCTV installation, public safety monitoring, or body-worn cameras, are useful and cost-effective means of ensuring the security of people, buildings, and valuables. There is growing interest in deploying smart cameras and adding intelligence to existing cameras, using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to automate visual processing.

This paper looks at the market drivers, technology enablers and challenges, and presents smart camera solutions based on commercially available building blocks along with an example system architecture for a smart camera application.