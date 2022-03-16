Memfault Chosen for 5G Open Innovation Lab

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Connected device observability and diagnostics platform provider Memfault was selected to participate in the 5G Open Innovation Lab (5GOIL or 5G OI Lab). Memfault joins 11 other multistage startups participating in the fifth batch of the 12-week program.

Memfault will work directly with leading technology and industry partners, including Intel, Microsoft, T-Mobile, Dell Technologies, Amdocs, VMware, Accenture, Avanade, F5, Spirent, Ericsson, CNH Industries, Nokia, Palo Alto Networks, and others supporting and actively participating in the Lab. The partners provide business and technical mentorship and collaborate on potential proof of concept, go to market, and other engagements and opportunities.

The 5G Open Innovation Lab is the nexus of a new-model ecosystem of startups, enterprise and industry partners, and investors who connect and collaborate to develop new technologies and solutions leveraging the power of 5G and edge computing. Memfault is one of 70 startups that have been selected for the Bellevue, WA. -based Lab program since its inception in 2020.

Memfault's cloud-based platform gives IoT device developers detailed remote visibility into device performance and fleet-level behavior, remote debugging capabilities, and firmware over-the-air (OTA) management.

"All of our startups offer unique approaches to common problems across a variety of industries, from robotics and AR to networking and IoT," said Jim Brismitzis, founder and general partner, 5G Open Innovation Lab. "Memfault's platform leverages the latest in connectivity to overhaul the time-consuming, traditional process of device development. Like others in the 5G OI Lab, they're not just solving a problem; they're changing an industry and making the entire development process proactive for faster production of higher quality products that will create a loyal customer base."

Memfault recently announced partnerships with Silicon Labs, Nordic Semiconductor, Laird Connectivity, and Alif Semiconductor, the release of its Android OS 4.0 SDK, the launch of its self-service platform, and Series A funding round.

For more information, visit https://5goilab.com/.