Automate the Edge Leveraging Lattice's Revised Solution Stacks
March 20, 2023
News
Hillsboro, Oregon. Lattice Semiconductor released its latest updates to the Lattice Automate and Lattice sensAI solution stacks. Utilizing low-power Lattice FPGAs, the solutions create effective, customizable, and protected Industrial application development.
Ratifications Include:
Lattice Automate (v 3.0):
- Revised IP library with RISC-V freeRTOS (Real-Time Operating System), UPD hardware acceleration, and PCIe DMA support
- Upgraded tools and reference designs with freeRTOS software stacks, Single Wire Aggregation, cloud communication, and freeRTOS OPC-UA
Lattice sensAI (v 6.0):
- Faster performance on video stream analysis
- Extended machine vision including barcode detection and reading
- Improved accelerator engine supporting OpenCV and standard machine learning (ML) training platforms
- Updated compiler tool and Lattice sensAI Studio to support new AI acceleration engines
- Revised Glance by Mirametrix® computer vision software (v 10.0) including new user interface, camera features, external user interface (UI) mode, and lower power FPGA support
