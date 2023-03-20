Automate the Edge Leveraging Lattice's Revised Solution Stacks

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Lattice

Hillsboro, Oregon. Lattice Semiconductor released its latest updates to the Lattice Automate and Lattice sensAI solution stacks. Utilizing low-power Lattice FPGAs, the solutions create effective, customizable, and protected Industrial application development.

Ratifications Include:

Revised IP library with RISC-V freeRTOS (Real-Time Operating System), UPD hardware acceleration, and PCIe DMA support

Upgraded tools and reference designs with freeRTOS software stacks, Single Wire Aggregation, cloud communication, and freeRTOS OPC-UA

Faster performance on video stream analysis

Extended machine vision including barcode detection and reading

Improved accelerator engine supporting OpenCV and standard machine learning (ML) training platforms

Updated compiler tool and Lattice sensAI Studio to support new AI acceleration engines

Revised Glance by Mirametrix® computer vision software (v 10.0) including new user interface, camera features, external user interface (UI) mode, and lower power FPGA support

