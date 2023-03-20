Embedded Computing Design

Automate the Edge Leveraging Lattice's Revised Solution Stacks

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 20, 2023

News

Automate the Edge Leveraging Lattice's Revised Solution Stacks
Image Credit: Lattice

Hillsboro, Oregon. Lattice Semiconductor  released its latest updates to the Lattice Automate and Lattice sensAI solution stacks. Utilizing low-power Lattice FPGAs, the solutions create effective, customizable, and protected Industrial application development.

Ratifications Include:

Lattice Automate (v 3.0):

  • Revised IP library with RISC-V freeRTOS (Real-Time Operating System), UPD hardware acceleration, and PCIe DMA support
  • Upgraded tools and reference designs with freeRTOS software stacks, Single Wire Aggregation, cloud communication, and freeRTOS OPC-UA

Lattice sensAI (v 6.0):

  • Faster performance on video stream analysis
  • Extended machine vision including barcode detection and reading
  • Improved accelerator engine supporting OpenCV and standard machine learning (ML) training platforms
  • Updated compiler tool and Lattice sensAI Studio to support new AI acceleration engines
  • Revised Glance by Mirametrix® computer vision software (v 10.0) including new user interface, camera features, external user interface (UI) mode, and lower power FPGA support

For more information about the technologies mentioned above, please visit:

 

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial - Machine Vision
Industrial - Motor Control
IoT
IoT - Device Management
Open Source - Linux, FreeRTOS & Related
Security
Software & OS
AI & Machine Learning
Product Showcase: Robust Set of Products on Display from Aplex Technology

March 13, 2023

MORE
Storage
embedded world 2023 Best in Show Winners: Storage & Memory

March 13, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: RISC-V
RISC-V Summit Europe Embracing the Inevitable

March 20, 2023

MORE
Security
embedded world 2023 Best in Show Winners: Security

March 13, 2023

MORE