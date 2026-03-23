Product of the Week: Innodisk Corporation’s Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Reference Kit

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Pre-built hardware development solutions, like a reference kit, are often designed to accelerate the deployment of edge AI applications. These solutions provide support for AI building blocks, coupled with reliable, high-performance capabilities, and the seamless integration of robust, high-speed storage for edge AI workloads.

Designed to deliver computing intelligence at the edge is Innodisk Corporation’s Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Reference Kit. The kit is equipped with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 platform-certified components like Innodisk’s flash storage M.2 (P80) 4TG2-P solution designed for data intelligence. The edge AI solution also features the Intel Core Ultra X7 Processor 358H, delivering 180 TOPS, and supports a mini-ITX form factor of 170 x 170mm.

The Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Reference Kit in Action

The kit comprises Innodisk’s AXMB-D160 industrial Mini-ITX single-board computer (SBC), as the base of the computing and storage features mentioned above. The aforementioned M.2 (P80) 4TG2-P storage utilizes the PCIe Gen 4 x4 interface and NVMe 1.4 protocol, supports a wide range of capacities of 256GB to 4TB, and features up to 6,950 / 4,700MB/s of read and write performance.

For security, the M.2 (P80) 4TG2-P is equipped with 256-bit AES hardware-based encryption, and for system reliability, the storage solution offers optional PLP (iCell) technology for power loss protection. The data intelligence solution also provides a standard-grade operation temperature of 0°C ~ 70°C and an industrial-grade temperature of -40°C ~ 85°C.

In addition to the previously mentioned processing features of the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors (Panther Lake-U/H), the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Reference Kit also features onboard LPDDR5 with 64GB operating up to 8533 MT/s. The kit also supports four HDMI 2.1, one 10GbE by Intel E610, one 2.5GbE by Intel i226, and eight USB 3.2 ports.

Getting Started with the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Reference Kit

Additional features of the reference kit include TPM 2.0 for security and support for the Microsoft Windows 11 IoT Enterprise 2021 LTSC operating system.

For more information about the M.2 (P80) 4TG2-P flash storage solution, visit: https://www.innodisk.com/en/products/flash-storage/pcie-m2/m2-p80-4tg2-p

For a closer look into the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Reference Kit, visit: https://www.innodisk.com/upload/file/axmb-d160_datasheet.pdf