Time to GO! with Iridium

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc. released its Iridium GO! exec Premium Dual Mode and LITE Antenna Kits for fixed installations. Included in the kit is a combined GNSS and Iridium antenna, Iridium certified extended antenna cables, and a variety of mounting devices for a myriad of applications. A LITE edition delivers an Iridium omnidirectional antenna, extended cable, and a fixed rail mount.



“The high mobility and easy pole-mount installation system of the Iridium GO! exec and external antenna kits deliver a robust, portable personal device connectivity experience,” said Josh Miner, vice president, land mobile, Iridium. "A fixed external antenna kit paired with an Iridium GO! exec is a must-have for all types of remote workers, yachters, and off-grid travelers like RV’ers.”

The Iridium GO! exec leverages Iridium’s global network allowing users to have their smartphones, tablets, and laptops connected anywhere they should find themselves. Iridium customers can choose between two external antenna kits, one with a dual mode antenna, and one without GPS and GNSS services built in at a reduced cost.

For more information, visit iridium.com.