Calm Current Consumption on Your Infrared Receivers

Image Credit: Vishay

Malvern, Pennsylvania. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has updated its TSOP2xxx, TSOP4xxx, TSOP57xxx, TSOP6xxx, and TSOP77xxx series infrared (IR) receiver modules for remote IR solutions. An in-house designed Cyllene 2 IC. delivers upgraded performance with a diminished use of energy over a wider power supply. Included are innovations attended to protect from ESD and direct sunlight for extreme environments.