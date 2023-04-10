Calm Current Consumption on Your Infrared Receivers
April 10, 2023
News
Malvern, Pennsylvania. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has updated its TSOP2xxx, TSOP4xxx, TSOP57xxx, TSOP6xxx, and TSOP77xxx series infrared (IR) receiver modules for remote IR solutions. An in-house designed Cyllene 2 IC. delivers upgraded performance with a diminished use of energy over a wider power supply. Included are innovations attended to protect from ESD and direct sunlight for extreme environments.
Features:
- Photodetector
- Preamplifier circuit
- IR filter in a single epoxy Mold (TSOP2xxx and TSOP4xxx)
- Belobog (TSOP57xxx)
- Panhead (TSOP6xxx)
- Heimdall (TSOP77xxx)
- RoHS-compliant
- Halogen-free
- Vishay Green
Long or short burst codes are offered with carrier frequencies from 30 kHz to 56 kHz and unique automatic gain control (AGC) versions. Applications for the modules include audio components, gaming systems, consumer televisions, and air conditioners.
For more information, visit vishay.com.