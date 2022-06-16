Embedded Computing Design

BeagleBoard.org Foundation BeagleBone AI-64

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

June 16, 2022

Product

Image Provided by BeagleBoard

The first 64-bit BeagleBone is a multicore beast running at 2GHz with 8 TOPS of machine learning coprocessing power and a dozen low-latency cores for real-time, security and safety tasks.

With PCIe expansion over M.2, Type-C and multiple Type-A USB SuperSpeed ports, 4GB of RAM, 16GB of on-board eMMC flash, miniDisplayPort, MIPI DSI and multiple CSI connectors, and BeagleBone expansion headers, it is easy to embed this single board computer into endless automation, control and analytics functions. Complete with Debian software and compiler tools pre-installed, it is easy to engage with the expert Linux developer community to rapidly prototype solutions and extend this open hardware design.

Analog & Power
dSPACE at embedded world 2022

June 13, 2022

MORE
Debug & Test
ETG Releases EtherCAT Conformance Test Tool Version 2.3

June 14, 2022

MORE
Open Source
Image Provided by ADLINK Technology, Inc.
ADLINK Ampere Altra Dev. Platform w/ Arm SystemReady Certification

June 16, 2022

MORE
Software & OS
Embedded Executive: Richard Lind, CEO, IAR Systems

June 15, 2022

MORE