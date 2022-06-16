BeagleBoard.org Foundation BeagleBone AI-64

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Image Provided by BeagleBoard The first 64-bit BeagleBone is a multicore beast running at 2GHz with 8 TOPS of machine learning coprocessing power and a dozen low-latency cores for real-time, security and safety tasks.

With PCIe expansion over M.2, Type-C and multiple Type-A USB SuperSpeed ports, 4GB of RAM, 16GB of on-board eMMC flash, miniDisplayPort, MIPI DSI and multiple CSI connectors, and BeagleBone expansion headers, it is easy to embed this single board computer into endless automation, control and analytics functions. Complete with Debian software and compiler tools pre-installed, it is easy to engage with the expert Linux developer community to rapidly prototype solutions and extend this open hardware design.