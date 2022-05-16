Embedded Computing Design

ADLINK Harnesses the Arm SystemReady-Compliant Ampere®️ Altra®️ Module, Pushing COM-HPC to New Heights

May 16, 2022

Whitepaper


ADLINK Harnesses the Arm SystemReady-Compliant Ampere®️ Altra®️ Module, Pushing COM-HPC to New HeightsCOM-HPC is a relatively new computer-on-module (COM) standard for high-performance embedded computing. Officially released in 2021, the standard was developed by representatives from congatec, Kontron, and ADLINK Technology under the auspices of PICMG. COM-HPC promises higher performance than the previous standards it was based on, in addition to an increased number of interfaces, multiple modules sizes, and different configurations, including options for both client- and server-type modules.

Ready to view and download this whitepaper?













Read our Privacy Policy to understand what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it. You may receive a request for your feedback from OpenSystems Media.

Industrial
AMD Robotics Starter Kit Kick-Starts the Intelligent Factory of the Future

May 17, 2022

MORE
Storage
MEMPHIS Electronic Simplifies Embedded Designs with Netsol-MRAMs

May 13, 2022

MORE
Processing
The Road to embedded world: Samtec

May 18, 2022

MORE
Security
STMicroelectronics and Microsoft to Streamline Development of Secure IoT Devices

May 12, 2022

MORE