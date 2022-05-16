ADLINK Harnesses the Arm SystemReady-Compliant Ampere®️ Altra®️ Module, Pushing COM-HPC to New Heights
May 16, 2022
Whitepaper
COM-HPC is a relatively new computer-on-module (COM) standard for high-performance embedded computing. Officially released in 2021, the standard was developed by representatives from congatec, Kontron, and ADLINK Technology under the auspices of PICMG. COM-HPC promises higher performance than the previous standards it was based on, in addition to an increased number of interfaces, multiple modules sizes, and different configurations, including options for both client- and server-type modules.