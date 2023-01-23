congatec Releases 13th Gen Intel Powered COM-HPC with LGA Socket

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by congatec San Diego, CA. congatec released its HPC/cRLS, socketed COM-HPC Client Computer-on-Modules (CoM). It is centered on 13th Gen. Intel Core processor variants with up to 34% multi-thread and up to 4% single-thread performance. It carries an additional 25% faster image classification inference compacity when juxtaposed with the previous12th Gen Intel Core processors. Further boosts in performance include, USB3.2 Gen 2x2 bandwidth of up to 20 Gigabit per second on the Size C CoM.

"With currently up to 8 Performance cores in parallel to 16 Efficient cores, the socketed variants of the 13th Gen Intel Core processors empower our COM‑HPC modules to offer even more options for making edge computing more performant and efficient through workload consolidation," explains Jürgen Jungbauer, Senior Product Line Manager at congatec.

The available DDR5-5600 support and enhanced L2 & L3 cache on the HPC/cRLS boost multi-threaded performance while fitting snuggly in a Size C form factor (120x160mm). Ideal applications include, industrial, medical, and edge solutions requiring artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The new conga-HPC/cRLS Computer-on-Module in COM-HPC Size C form factor will become available in the below variants:

Processor Cores/

(P + E) Max. Turbo

Freq. [GHz]

P-cores/E-cores

Base Freq. [GHz]

P cores / E cores Threads GPU Execution Units CPU Base Power [W] Intel Core i9-13900E 24 (8+16) 5.2 / 4.0 1.8 / 1.3 32 32 65 Intel Core i7-13700E 16 (8+8) 5.1 / 3.9 1.9 / 1.3 24 32 65 Intel Core i5-13400E 10 (6+4) 4.6 / 3.3 2.4 / 1.5 16 32 65 Intel Core i3-13100E 4 (4+0) 4.4 / - 3.3 / - 8 24 65

For more information on the conga-HPC/cRLS, visit congatec.com/en/products/com-hpc/conga-hpccrls/.

For more information on congatec’s 13th Gen Intel Core processor embedded computing solutions, visit congatec.com.