Embedded Computing Design

congatec Releases 13th Gen Intel Powered COM-HPC with LGA Socket

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 23, 2023

News

Image Provided by congatec

San Diego, CA. congatec released its HPC/cRLS, socketed COM-HPC Client Computer-on-Modules (CoM). It is centered on 13th Gen. Intel Core processor variants with up to 34% multi-thread and up to 4% single-thread performance. It carries an additional 25% faster image classification inference compacity when juxtaposed with the previous12th Gen Intel Core processors. Further boosts in performance include, USB3.2 Gen 2x2 bandwidth of up to 20 Gigabit per second on the Size C CoM.

"With currently up to 8 Performance cores in parallel to 16 Efficient cores, the socketed variants of the 13th Gen Intel Core processors empower our COM‑HPC modules to offer even more options for making edge computing more performant and efficient through workload consolidation," explains Jürgen Jungbauer, Senior Product Line Manager at congatec.

The available DDR5-5600 support and enhanced L2 & L3 cache on the HPC/cRLS boost multi-threaded performance while fitting snuggly in a Size C form factor (120x160mm). Ideal applications include, industrial, medical, and edge solutions requiring artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The new conga-HPC/cRLS Computer-on-Module in COM-HPC Size C form factor will become available in the below variants:

Processor

 

Cores/
(P + E)

 

Max. Turbo
Freq. [GHz]
P-cores/E-cores
 

 

Base Freq. [GHz]
P cores / E cores

 

Threads

 

GPU Execution Units

 

CPU Base Power [W]

Intel Core i9-13900E

 

24 (8+16)

 

5.2 / 4.0

 

1.8 / 1.3

 

32

 

32

 

65

Intel Core i7-13700E

 

16 (8+8)

 

5.1 / 3.9

 

1.9 / 1.3

 

24

 

32

 

65

Intel Core i5-13400E 

 

10 (6+4)

 

4.6 / 3.3

 

2.4 / 1.5

 

16

 

32

 

65

Intel Core i3-13100E

 

4 (4+0)

 

4.4 / -

 

3.3 / -

 

8

 

24

 

65

For more information on the conga-HPC/cRLS, visit congatec.com/en/products/com-hpc/conga-hpccrls/.

For more information on congatec’s 13th Gen Intel Core processor embedded computing solutions, visit congatec.com.

 

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Healthcare
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Interface & I/O
Automotive
Renesas Announces New Automotive Intelligent Power Device for Efficient Power Distribution in E/E Architectures

January 20, 2023

MORE
Consumer
Floored: CES 2023 Slideshow Recap, Part 3

January 23, 2023

MORE
Storage
Server RAM Modules – Where Reliability and Stability Are Crucial

January 12, 2023

MORE
Security
EXPLOITED: GE Proficy Historian

January 18, 2023

MORE