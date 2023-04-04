Sondrel and Siemens Sign Signatures Continuing Partnership

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Reading, United Kingdom. Sondrel will be continuing to leverage Siemens EDA software with a new three-year contract. The partnership will keep Sondrel leading the global semiconductor market with customer specific ultra-complex ASIC chip solutions concerning EDA software applications.

“Siemens EDA has had a strong partnership with Sondrel for many years and, through this relationship, many of Sondrel’s customers have benefitted from Siemens EDA’s market leading technologies,” said Adrian Buckley, vice president for EMEA, Siemens EDA. “Today, we are pleased to extend this relationship even further and we look forward to continued success with Sondrel.”

Joe Lopez, Sondrel’s CFO added, “Over the twenty years since Sondrel was founded, we have always worked on building long term relationships with our partners and suppliers. Not only for EDA but also with the leading IP suppliers, OSATs and foundries. This ensures that we have recognised leading partners throughout the supply chain who we know will work closely with us to ensure that we deliver customer projects on time and on budget. Designing a bespoke ASIC ensures that the customer has exactly the functionality, power, performance, and area that they require to be cost effective and to protect their IP.”

Graham Curren, Sondrel’s Founder and CEO, said, “Having access to state-of-the-art EDA software is vital for our business as we pioneer solutions using cutting edge design technology at the latest nodes. There are very few other companies able to successfully design ultra-complex, billion transistor chips and then take them through all the stages of verification, manufacture, test and packaging. Being able to design such chips that others cannot is the foundation of every turnkey project that we do. This license extension secures continuity of access to vital tools that are strategic to the success of the company.”

