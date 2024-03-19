Road to embedded world: Advantech Sends AI to the Edge

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Advantech

Advantech is attending embedded world where it will demonstrate its broad portfolio based on diverse hardware architectures (ARM/x86) and devoted software services. Advantech will also be showcasing a wide range of options for customization (design and manufacturing services) from slight modifications up to full custom design. The focus at both 3-339 will be AI at the edge and versatile building blocks for solutions targeting different emerging markets such as EV charging and robotics.

Booth Highlights:

Industrial Box-PCs for End-to-end Edge AI Solutions

Modular, scalable Industrial Computing Systems

Software & Services (Operation Systems like Microsoft Windows IoT & on ARM and Ubuntu, BIOS modification services, Linux Yotco and QNX support, BSP maintenance service)

AI live demo based on Intel EAI-3101 GPU + AIMB-278) > age/mood detection

New Qualcomm SOC based board portfolio for Edge AI applications

Nvidia Jetson, IGX systems and GPU cards (NVIDIA AI with AIR-530 and AIR-030)

Intel ARC-370 & 380 GPU cards, Hailo AI acceleration GPU modules

Industrial Displays + Digital Signage Player for Visualization Solutions

