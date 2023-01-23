Best Practices for Cybersecurity-Aware SoC Development with ISO 21434

Whitepaper

The growth of electronics in cars is exposing a new vector for cyberattacks on owners and automotive companies’ reputations.

The potential human cost of an attack on the car’s electronics is driving urgency in the adoption of cybersecurity-aware practices, from OEMs and Tier 1s to every component supplier in the automotive industry. The standard “ISO/SAE 21434:2021 Road vehicles — Cybersecurity engineering” provides a set of formal output requirements that enable cybersecurity-aware product development. The standard covers the processes in IP development, integration of IP into SoC, and more. This paper introduces ISO/SAE 21434, compares it to ISO 26262, and describes the cybersecurity processes and best practices for product development based on requirements of ISO/SAE 21434.