Hyperstone Awarded JOSCAR Certification

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Hyperstone

Constance, Germany. Hyperstone was recently awarded the Joint Supply Chain Accreditation Register (JOSCAR) certification recognizing its ability to meet the high standrads supplying aerospace, defense, and security markets. "We are delighted to have been awarded the JOSCAR certification," said Steffen Allert, VP Sales at Hyperstone. Parent company Hellios, examines and researches all suppliers to make sure they are reliable before they are considered for the certifying process.

Earning the certification shows designers that Hyperstone has met all needs for securing the supply chain including data, online threats, and company social responsibilities. "This certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and demonstrates Hyperstones commitment to working with the UK's aerospace, defense and security sectors. We are committed to maintaining these standards and providing our customers with the best possible service," continued Allert

To learn more about Hyperstone, please visit www.hyperstone.com