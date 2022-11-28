Win Source Reaffirmed as a Value Component Supplier

Press Release

As the largest components supplier in Asia, Win Source Electronics stocks the parts that embedded developers and OEMs need.

November 28, 2022, Shenzhen, China. Win Source Electronics is Asia’s largest online store for electronic components. The independent parts distributer has been doing business for more than 24 years, which provides a wealth of distribution knowledge and experience for its customers. See more detail in this video.

A big differentiator for Win Source is that it stocks more than one million electronic component products that can each be purchased directly through the company’s on-line store with 24-hour shipping. And that includes hard-to-find, outdated electronic components, which can all be purchased directly from the on-line store without the need for repeated confirmation.

Win Source has developed an extensive supply chain, which lets developers, design engineers, and purchasing managers acquire products at very advantageous pricing, thereby reducing production costs for OEMs and EMS vendors. At the same time, it improves the overall efficiency of the electronics supply chain and allows the OEMs to focus more on manufacturing R&D than spending valuable time thinking about how to reduce production costs. The Win Source consultants have expertise in the latest technologies and applications, including artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Due to the recent pandemic outbreak, the entire supply chain was thrown into chaos which, unfortunately, encouraged a handful of distributors and brokers to use counterfeit components and cheaper substitutes. The result was, and in some cases still is, a disruption of the market and the supply chain. This will never be the case with Win Source.

Win Source Electronics affirms that it will always adhere to the highest and most comprehensive quality systems and standards, including AS9120, ISO 13485, ISO 9001, and ESD S20.20, in its processes. Post-pandemic, Win Source understands the importance of long-term business and relationships, and pledges to further improve the stability of its supply chain according to ISO 22301 and ISO 28000 standards.

Note that Win Source Electronics has pledged to give back to the engineering community, and it does this by providing free components to engineering students, a practice that’s been in place for more than 18 years. The company also provides free technical support for makers.

Visit the Win Source Electronics on-line or contact Freda King at [email protected] for more information or to receive high-resolution photos.

About Win Source Electronics:

Win Source Electronics, headquartered located in Shenzhen, China, is Asia’s largest component supplier, with an inventory of over one million parts, including obsolete and hard-to-find components. The company has been in business for nearly a quarter century, supplying parts to engineers and OEMs in all major leading-edge application areas. Win Source is AS9120, ISO 9001:2008, ISO14001, and ERAI certified. Contact them today for all your electrical engineering needs.