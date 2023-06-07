Embedded Computing Design

OP[4] Delivers Profound IoT Security

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 07, 2023

News

OP[4] AGGRESSOR Screenshot

Chantilly, Virginia. OP[4] launched with its innovative security environment developed to routinely discover and repair N-Day and 0-Day vulnerabilities. Utilizing the solutions will support users in evaluating its security to be in accordance with the White House's national cybersecurity IoT labeling initiative

"As IoT devices become increasingly prevalent, we aim to provide the commercial sector with the same level of protection and privacy as nation states,” said OP[4] co-founder and CEO, Irby Thompson. The platform simulates a functioning components enabling a differentiation between active and inactive code assessing risk down to the binary layer.

Leveraging the OP[4]'s fully automated system, developers can endlessly and correctly detect, isolate, validate, classify, prioritize, and remediate N-Day and 0-Day vulnerabilities. It streamlines access for teams to initially address mission-critical vulnerabilities throughout the software supply chain improving time allowance.

OP[4] co-founder and CTO Scott Lee stated, “OP[4] puts the developer experience first by continuously providing targeted, vulnerability insights and prioritization of risks throughout the product development cycle when they can be most efficiently addressed, while also offering unprecedented visibility into the software supply chain.”

For more information, visit op4.io.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Security
Debug & Test - Code Analysis Tools
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Security
Security - Network Security
Security - Software Security
Analog & Power
Image Credit: Nanusens
Nanusens Embeds Sensors in its ASICs

May 31, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: EdgeX
Significantly enhanced usability and security features in newest version of EdgeX, the industry’s leading open-source edge data platform

June 1, 2023

MORE
Security
Unified Technologies Retains its SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

June 7, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: CoreTechnologie
CT Integrates 3MF to its 4D_Additive Printing Software

June 1, 2023

MORE