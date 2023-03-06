The Road to embedded world '23: Weston, Massachusetts, BG Networks

By Chad Cox Associate Editor

Join BG Networks at hall 4 booth 344 during embedded world 2023. There it will showcase its BGN-SAT, an intuitive GUI-based embedded processor security deployment tool that enables engineers, even those without cybersecurity backgrounds, to implement critical security controls such as encryption, authentication, and secure software updates quickly and efficiently in their IoT devices.

BGN-SAT Security Automation Tool

BGN-SAT helps engineers quickly improve security, reduce development time, and take advantage of in-silicon security features. Use BGN-SAT to define a security profile aligned to your security needs and automatically implement that customized security solution for your devices.

In the manufacturing environment, BGN-SAT enables one-touch device security provisioning and key management for each device

Implement secure boot anchored to a Hardware Root of Trust

Automatically generate keys, sign binaries, and program device using the hardware root of trust to authenticate firmware on device boot

Lock the processor to ensure only authenticated code is executed

Encrypt code and data for privacy and IP protection

Protect data and code at rest and in motion using the latest standards-based encryption algorithms.

Generate keys and encrypt binaries for bootloader, OS kernel, and filesystem to prevent reverse engineering of your IP and protect confidential data

Utilize hardware-based cryptographic accelerators for secure and efficient implementation

Secure each device uniquely during manufacturing

Security profile defined during development enables a seamless handoff from engineering to manufacturing

1-click deployment automatically generates and securely stores per-device keys, signs and encrypts firmware, programs device, and secures interfaces

Secure OTA firmware updates

Enable remotely deploying new firmware to devices in the field.

AnCyR Anomaly Detection and Cyber Resilience Host-Based Intrusion Detection Software

BG Networks will be officially announcing AnCyR host-based anomaly detection software at Embedded World 2023. Patent-pending, AnCyR is the first anomaly detection software optimized for automotive ECU intrusion detection and protection (IDPS) cybersecurity. AnCyR combines statistical, probabilistic, and machine learning algorithms to accurately detect attacks with best-in-class false positives, latency, and overhead.

Security Services

BG Networks offers both embedded security consulting and training services.

Consulting services include a complete set of engineering services for IoT device and automotive cybersecurity. These include risk/threat/vulnerability analysis, definition of cybersecurity requirements, development of software, and penetration testing. This includes ISO 21434 and ENECE R155 assessment and compliance preparation.

BG Networks Cybersecurity Workshops are hands-on education and training sessions that cover the critical topics of security needed for embedded systems and devices.

Address the biggest challenges of implementing IoT cybersecurity

No previous cybersecurity experience is required

Live, instructor-led, either on-site or remote (on-line)

Courses range from half-day to three days or more and can be customized to meet customer-specific needs.

For more information, visit bgnetworks.com.