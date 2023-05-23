Embedded Computing Design

Transtector Surge Protectors Go Beyond

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 23, 2023

News

Image Credit: Transtector

Irvine, California. Transtector leveraged high-capacity metal oxide varistor (MOV) technology for its new outdoor AC panel surge protectors securing power networks and equipment from surges and EMI interference. Safety certifications include UL 1449 as type 2 SPDs and UL 1283 as EMI filters.

General use AC services are protected with models including 120 Vac single-phase, 120/240 Vac split-phase, 208/120 Vac three-phase wye, 277/480 Vac three-phase wye, 240 Vac three-phase delta and 480 Vac three-phase wye. Each solution has options of 100 kA, 200 kA or 300 kA surge capacity per phase.

Made for the ruggedness of the edge, the surge protectors are enclosed in a wall mountable, watertight, and corrosion-proof NEMA 4X. Operating temperatures are between -40 to +167 Fahrenheit.

“Our new line of outdoor AC panel SPDs with MOV technology do double duty in protecting AC power networks and local AC equipment from harmful transient surges as well as EMI interference,” said Transtector Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

