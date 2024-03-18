Embedded Computing Design

2024 NVIDIA GTC Best In Show Winners: Development Tools & Operating Systems

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

March 18, 2024

Sponsored Story

2024 NVIDIA GTC Best In Show Winners: Development Tools & Operating Systems

The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s 2024 NVIDIA GTC Best-in-Show winners in the Development Tools & Operating Systems category:

Concurrent Real-Time: RedHawk Linux

RedHawk eliminates the need to apply complicated custom patches to the OS, allowing developers to focus on their applications.

Concurrent Real-Time has partnered with NVIDIA to offer products specially designed to support NVIDIA’s Jetson platform for real- time applications. Concurrent Real-Time’s RedHawk Linux RTOS, along with NightStar tools, provides the ability to debug, analyze, and tune latency-sensitive embedded applications with minimal intrusion. Likewise, SIMulation Workbench – a high-level simulation framework, allows integration of AI models written in Python and/or C/C++ to prototype real-time AI applications.

RedHawk Linux enables real-time performance on the  NVIDIA Jetson platform by supporting microsecond level process dispatch latencies without changing the look and feel of the original Linux environment. It eliminates the need to apply complicated custom patches to the OS, allowing developers to focus on their applications.

Any embedded application that needs to meet strict timing deadlines while maintaining the ability to integrate AI models can be developed and deployed in RedHawk Linux and optimized using NightStar tools. This opens up a huge space for developing emerging AI applications that are also safety-critical.

