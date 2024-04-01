embedded world 2024 Best in Show Nominees: Development Tools & Operating Systems

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Story

The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show nominees in the Development Tools & Operating Systems category:

Wisechip Semiconductor Inc. - Image-embedded Transparent OLED Module

1. The mini optical transparent display remains unaffected by ambient light, ensuring a high-quality and clear icon display. 2. It's zooming 20x & it maintains excellent sharp imaging. 3. It's turned off, has invisible icons, and has high transparency. 4. The direct view optical module, the power saving, and the light loss below 5%. 5. Ultra-thin <1.69mm & min transparent OLED module, significantly reducing overall device size. 6. WiseChip's mini transparent module applications currently extend to golf rangefinders, forestry telescopes, and targeting scopes for shooting sports. Future applications will broaden to encompass mountain sports, construction surveillance, industrial environments, and beyond.

WiseChip's extending its reach into additional AR applications. It has transformed the landscape of miniature transparent OLED modules with distance measurement capabilities, simultaneously expanding into various horizontal domains. This shift addresses the optimal integration challenges between human operators and machines with diverse tasks. Client Service benefits: 1)Technical Service: Display technology aligns with specific requirements; 2)Rapid Customization Advantage: Capable of handling small-scale and diverse; 3)Tools and Jigs Relatively Cost-effectiveness: Compared to LED and AMOLED, PMOLED offers cost advantages; 4)Acceptance for Mass Production: Reduces inventory and lowers production costs for clients.

For more information, visit: https://www.wisechip.com.tw/en/product-711926/Transparent-OLED-Segment-Type-With-Invisible-Pattern.html

BlackBerry QNX - QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0

QNX SDP 8.0 features our fifth-generation architecture with state-of-the-art safe and secure microkernel, upgraded OS services to the latest technologies and standards, and advanced tooling and cloud enablement to future-proof mission-critical embedded system design. It delivers a scalable, high-performance real-time operating system available for today’s and tomorrow’s embedded computing industry. Future-proof architecture: the ability for customers to change hardware, whether part of a new project with new requirements or as part of a hardware refresh, with limited impact on the software stack, including its behavior, is paramount. With all the features available and its microkernel architecture, QNX 8 is the ideal OS not only for your next project but all future projects with the ability to change the underlying hardware (from 4-core SOC to 64-core SOC) without needing to change the OS and limited impact to the system level performance. State-of-the-Art Tooling: Developers want to be able to use state-of-the-art tooling to help them develop, profile, and debug the code they write for their projects. This ensures that what goes into production is developed while maintaining stability at near zero. QNX SDP 8.0 comes with advanced tooling ranging from upgraded toolchain to new utilities for debugging and profiling including open-source utilities. Additionally, it offers a QNX toolkit for Microsoft VS Code to eliminate developer friction.

Customers seek solutions to tackle the challenges posed by heightened device complexity, increased automation, and connectivity, without compromising on performance, reliability, safety, or security. The rapid adoption of high-performance computing is becoming a reality for the next generation of IoT systems, making it crucial to address these challenges. BlackBerry QNX addresses this market demand with QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0, featuring the next-generation QNX Operating System (OS) built on future-ready architectures. QNX next-generation OS powered by the new Microkernel is opening many possibilities including support for both distributed and consolidated architectures that will utilize the next wave of powerful hardware. Today, the need for a powerful, safe, secure, and reliable OS that can handle both high-performance computing and mixed-criticality software seamlessly becomes paramount. It will provide the automotive OEMs massive benefits ranging from reducing weight, wiring, and hardware complexity to cost management. QNX SDP 8.0 provides all the necessary capabilities for both mixed-criticality and high-performance compute. Moreover, QNX SDP 8.0 stands out as the first high-performance, cloud-enabled platform for the development, testing, deployment, operations, and servicing of mission-critical intelligent edge systems.

For more information, visit: https://blackberry.qnx.com/en/products/foundation-software/qnx-software-development-platform