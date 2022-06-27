Toshiba Announces Availability of Highly Accurate SPICE Models

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH announced the availability of highly accurate G2 SPICE models allowing designers to more faithfully simulate the performance of their designs before committing to hardware.

Alongside Toshiba’s existing G0 SPICE models that emphasize computational speed over accuracy, the new range of G2 SPICE models is now accessible to simulate transient characteristics more accurately.



In the world of power electronics and automotive design there is a demand for preliminary performance predictions of the EMI performance and power dissipation of the entire system. This leads to a demand for SPICE models for power semiconductors that can predict power conversion efficiencies, EMI, and other relevant parameters.



These new G2 SPICE models for discrete power devices are created using the macro model format, combining multiple compact models to match the structure of the device, representing the electrical characteristics with a few non-linear elements and a continuous arbitrary function. With this approach, switching simulations are more accurate and closer to actual measurements by improving the reproducibility of the high-current-domain characteristics of the ID-VDS curve, including the voltage-dependent characteristics of the parasitic capacitance.



Now available, the G2 models cover low voltage MOSFETs (12V-300V) and medium to high voltage MOSFETs (400V to 900V). Versions are available for PSpice and LTSpice.

