Witekio And Qt Celebrate Seven Years of Partnership

Press Release

Witekio and the Qt Company recently celebrated seven years of partnership. The celebration, saw the two companies highlight projects made possible by working with each other, as well as commit to continue developing their partnership, projects, and services together.

Of the 50 customer projects Witekio has completed using the Qt framework, particular focus was given to the home application and medical device sectors, where having a clear and reliable GUI is more important than ever.



Samir Bounab, General Manager of Witekio, commented: “Our ongoing partnership with a leading player like the Qt company is proof of Witekio’s expertise and our standing in the embedded and IoT software market. We are dedicated to developing this relationship, as we see how it helps us better support OEM customers thanks to direct access to the technology provider”



Petteri Hollander, Senior Vice President of Qt, said: “Be it to serve customers together, to build premium technical content for the Qt community, or to leverage Witekio expertise for our customer base, we like working with Witekio and are willing to maintain our partnership for the years to come”.



As well as client work, the company partner on a host of cutting-edge demonstrations they hope to collaborate on in future.



For instance, at Embedded World 2022, the Qt Company display Witekio technology through an IoT connected Crane demo.



The model crane, which is an industrial IoT solution in action, uses Qt framework and Avnet hardware to highlight the benefits of having industrial equipment connected to the cloud.



Through voice you can control the crane’s movements and jib, as well as see live data via a supervisor’s screen, enabling remote monitoring, maintenance, and security alerts.

You can see the crane in action here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zwwzOAcW5Vc