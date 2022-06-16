Apacer Technology Defense SSD Solutions SH24D-25-with-pin-header

Image Provided by Apacer Technology Apacer SH24D is a series of rugged, defense-grade solid-state drives and modules specifically designed for the aerospace and defense applications to protect highly sensitive data.

Utilizing 3D NAND for higher capacity up to 640GB and is implemented with 3D NAND SLC-liteX technology to extend SSD endurance with higher number of P/E cycles up to 100,000 times and increase data reliability. It also supports a number of cutting-edge software, hardware, and firmware security technologies that help avoid data access problems or errors and prevent confidential and sensitive data from being stolen. Such as TCG Opal 2.0/SED, Instant Keychange™, MIL Erase, Digital Destruction and Write Protect, which can be triggered either via software or hardware methods.