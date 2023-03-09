Best in Show Nominee: Exascend Industrial-Grade 8 TB PCIe Gen4 PI4 Series M.2 2280 SSD

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Exascend has expanded its flagship Industrial-grade PCIe Gen4 PI4 series with 8 TB M.2 SSDs, up from 4 TB previously. With a two-fold increase in storage capacity, the PI4 series now makes it possible to handle incredible rates of data generation with only a single M.2 SSD, supercharging automotive, data logging, mission-critical and rugged edge applications with its extreme capacity and industrial-grade DNA.

With support for extreme operating temperatures of -40 to 85°C and sustained write speeds of 2,200 MB/s, the PI4 8 TB M.2 is more than capable of handling massive data and keeping up with next-generation applications.

Storage capacity has always been one of the major tradeoffs when transitioning from hard disk storage to solid-state storage, but that is no longer the case with Exascend’s 8 TB M.2. Our extreme-capacity flash storage solutions leverage the best high-capacity NAND flash in the industry and blazing-fast controllers. The firmware is written by our own R&D experts, guaranteeing support for capacity configurations like no other – even in small form factors.

For more information, visit https://exascend.com/product-category/pcie-gen4/pi4/.