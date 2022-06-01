CrossBar’s Resistive RAM Memory Proves Resistant To Invasive Attacks

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

CrossBar Inc. announced new applications of its Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology for use in secure storage and processing, where resistance to reverse engineering and physical attacks are essential requirements of the system.

While historically utilized as a high-performance, high-density multi-time programmable non-volatile memory, CrossBar’s Resistive RAM technology is now being offered for use in memory applications requiring higher levels of content security.

Due to its basic structure, CrossBar’s ReRAM cell itself is resistant to physical hacking targeting sensitive information and data stored in memory. It is not feasible to externally read the physical ReRAM cell electrically, magnetically, or through imaging techniques even after delamination of the silicon. Also, the ReRAM cell is fabricated vertically, is located between layers of metal, and has a small cross-sectional area, making it virtually impossible to measure its resistance in attempts to determine its stored contents, according to the press release.

Compared to oxide based ReRAM, CrossBar’s ReRAM utilizes stochastic electro-chemical ionic movement that is more difficult to analyze or useful for inferring the contents of the ReRAM. The ReRAM-based cell microstructure changes are unclonable, and unlikely to be detected using invasive techniques such as FIB (Focused Ion Beam) or SEM (Scanning Electron Microscopy) or TEM (Transmission Electron Microscopy) sampling. For example, TEM images of two ReRAM cells holding data states of “1” or “0” show no differences in physical appearance between the storage cells. These features make the content generated in the ReRAM memory or physical unclonable function (PUF) physically untraceable.

