FMS 2023: BIWIN Brings the Latest Innovative Storage Solutions

At Flash Memory Summit 2023 Booth 619, BIWIN Storage Technology Co., Ltd. will show a wide range of embedded memory and industrial solutions designed to meet the increased global demand for memory and storage needs.

BIWIN’s innovative storage solutions will cover 2.5-inch SSDs, M.2 SSDs, BGA SSDs, Micro SD cards, embedded memory chips, and DRAM modules. BIWIN will also feature its own IC packaging and testing services which allows customers to customize their own solutions.

Several of the popular INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS on the BIWIN stand will be:

PCIe Gen4 SSD with up to 4 TB

AP860: Powered by BIWIN’s self-developed firmware, AP860 delivers up to 7100 MB/s sequential read and up to 6600 MB/s sequential write using the PCIe Gen4×4 interface and NVMe 1.4. With a capacity up to 4 TB, it offers random read / write speed up to 1070K IOPS / 980K IOPS, bringing improved responsiveness and smooth user experience. AP860 also adopts a cost-saving DRAM-less solution and supports HMB to achieve ultimate performance.

Wide-temperature 2.5” SSD

GS301: BIWIN GS301 achieves full sequential read speeds of up to 540 MB/s, dramatically improving system responsiveness and avoiding stability issues. Wide-temperature controller, quality NANDs and 30 µ" gold finger PCB ensure the GS301’s stable operation in operating temperature range from -40℃ to 85℃.

BGA SSD

EP400: With up to 1 TB capacity, the PCIe Gen4 BGA SSD EP400 comes with the high-speed PCIe 4.0 x 2 to deliver up to 3550 MB/s read and 3410 MB/s write-- with mini dimensions of 11.5 mm (L) x 13 mm (W).

Wide-temperature Micro SD Card

TF200I: This BIWIN card features delivers read / write speeds up to 160 MB/s / 120 MB/s, supporting 4K RAW video recording. It also complies with A2 standard for high app performance and improves the operation of your devices. Built with quality 3D TLC NAND flash, this BIWIN Micro SD card offers 3,000 P/E cycles. It comes with at least 32 GB of storage, going all the way up to 256 GB.

Some of the popular EMBEDDED MEMORY CHIPS on the BIWIN stand will be:

BIWIN ePOP144 (available in different capacities) combines MMC and Mobile LPDDR in a single package. With leading wafer packaging technologies, including wafer grinding, lamination and lead bonding, BIWIN integrates RAM and ROM in a single device that improves performance while saving energy. This combo also saves valuable space on the printed circuit board (PCB); and it shortens the product development period for customers. BIWIN ePOP products are small in size, low in power consumption, low in cost and easy to develop, making them ideal solutions for smart wearables, IoT devices, and portable and handheld devices (such as smartphones, tablets, PMP, PDAs and other media devices).

BIWIN UFS3.1 is available in 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512GB capacities, offering read and write speeds of up to 2100 MB/s and 1200 MB/s. It packs high-capacity and incredible speeds into a slim form factor, ideal for mobile devices.

Here comes The DDR5 Revolution

BIWIN DDR5 U-DIMM is a low power consumption, high-performance memory module that fully conforms to JEDEC's 288-pin DDR5. This series of products use 1.1 V operating voltage and can face ambient temperature ranges from 0℃ to 85℃. With 8 GB to 32 GB of DIMM capacities, the data transfer rate is up to 5600 MT/s. The DRAM ICs used in this series of products are strictly screened to ensure stable operation and strong compatibility, making the products the best choice for industrial control, security and protection, desktop PCs and more.

BIWIN DDR5 SO-DIMM is a low-power, high-performance product that fully conforms to JEDEC's 262pin DDR5 small size memory module. This series of products use a working voltage of 1.1 V and their applicable operating temperature range is from 0℃ to 85℃. With a capacity range of 8 GB - 32 GB with up to 5600 MT/s data transfer speed, DDR5 SO-DIMM fits computer and gaming laptops, NUCs, thin client, security and more.

About BIWIN STORAGE TECHNOLOGY

BIWIN Storage Technology Company Limited produces high-quality flash storage and is now known in consumer, corporate and industrial segments for its independent development capabilities in hardware, software, firmware, and storage algorithms.

BIWIN’s experience in production (along with its complete packaging, testing, and production lines) ensures BIWIN products are superior in performance, earning BIWIN many awards and a reputation for providing global customers with high-quality storage products.

The company recently opened its latest facility, the 110,000 m2 BIWIN Huizhou Science and Technology Campus, with a state-of-the-art R&D lab and an almost ten-fold increase in production capacity.

Our founders started their work in the flash storage business in Shenzhen, China in 1995, embracing their “WIN-WIN” business philosophy that would later become the hallmark of BIWIN. In 2009 they made a key decision for the business: to add IC encapsulation (or IC packaging) process into the factory. This is a remarkable milestone that the vast majority of competing companies still don’t have (they outsource the process or buy the packaged IC)– and has led to the 2010 creation of the company we know today, BIWIN Storage Technology Company Limited.

BIWIN Storage Technology Company Limited (known as BIWIN at Stock Symbol: 688525) successfully joined the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the STAR Market, on the elite Sci-tech Innovation Board.

To learn more about BIWIN Technology, please visit http://www.biwintechnology.com