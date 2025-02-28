The Road to embedded world: MICROIP’s AI and ASIC Breakthroughs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: MICROIP

While attending embedded world, stop by Booth 4-738 where MICROIP will showcase its innovations in ASIC design integration and AI software services. Demonstrations will include solutions engineered for the increasing demand of high-performance, low-power semiconductor technologies.

Booth Highlights

CATS (Custom ASIC Technology and Solutions): Comprehensive ASIC Design Services

ASIC design services include architecture planning, design optimization, and power-performance trade-off analysis ideal for a wide range of customized chip applications.

Leveraging Mature Process Nodes for ASIC Design

Industrial Control & AIoT Applications - MICROIP will display solutions for AI IoT, industrial automation, and smart manufacturing showcasing low-power MCUs, sensors, and AI accelerators on mature process nodes delivering reliable, efficient, and cost-effective designs.

Automotive Semiconductor Solutions - MICROIP develops automotive-grade MCUs, PMICs, sensors, and driver ICs, all designed for vehicle electronics and safety compliance.

CAPS (Cross-Platform AI Powered Solutions): AI Software for Flexible Deployment

Framework supports Project-Based AI Solutions (Server-Level AI) and Edge AI Solutions (Edge-Level AI) while guaranteeing AI models run seamlessly across various platforms.

For Server-Level AI Computing: Optimizing deep learning and machine learning processes, CAPS enhances inference efficiency while cutting down computational overhead in HPC, cloud AI, and data centers

Enables efficient AI models to on smart cameras, industrial robots, and autonomous vehicles

Cross-Platform Compatibility for AI Models

By providing a flexible AI software framework, MICROIP enables AI algorithms to operate efficiently across different hardware platforms, eliminating vendor lock-in, reducing software adaptation efforts, and accelerating time-to-market for AI-based products.

iPROfiler: AI SoC Performance Analysis Tool

Evaluate AI SoC architectures

Optimize AI workload distribution

Accelerate design and verification

Embedded AI Chip Design Solutions

Industrial control systems

Smart city infrastructure

Automotive electronics

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en

