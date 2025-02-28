The Road to embedded world: MICROIP’s AI and ASIC Breakthroughs
February 28, 2025
While attending embedded world, stop by Booth 4-738 where MICROIP will showcase its innovations in ASIC design integration and AI software services. Demonstrations will include solutions engineered for the increasing demand of high-performance, low-power semiconductor technologies.
Booth Highlights
CATS (Custom ASIC Technology and Solutions): Comprehensive ASIC Design Services
ASIC design services include architecture planning, design optimization, and power-performance trade-off analysis ideal for a wide range of customized chip applications.
Leveraging Mature Process Nodes for ASIC Design
Industrial Control & AIoT Applications - MICROIP will display solutions for AI IoT, industrial automation, and smart manufacturing showcasing low-power MCUs, sensors, and AI accelerators on mature process nodes delivering reliable, efficient, and cost-effective designs.
Automotive Semiconductor Solutions - MICROIP develops automotive-grade MCUs, PMICs, sensors, and driver ICs, all designed for vehicle electronics and safety compliance.
CAPS (Cross-Platform AI Powered Solutions): AI Software for Flexible Deployment
Framework supports Project-Based AI Solutions (Server-Level AI) and Edge AI Solutions (Edge-Level AI) while guaranteeing AI models run seamlessly across various platforms.
- For Server-Level AI Computing: Optimizing deep learning and machine learning processes, CAPS enhances inference efficiency while cutting down computational overhead in HPC, cloud AI, and data centers
- Enables efficient AI models to on smart cameras, industrial robots, and autonomous vehicles
Cross-Platform Compatibility for AI Models
By providing a flexible AI software framework, MICROIP enables AI algorithms to operate efficiently across different hardware platforms, eliminating vendor lock-in, reducing software adaptation efforts, and accelerating time-to-market for AI-based products.
iPROfiler: AI SoC Performance Analysis Tool
- Evaluate AI SoC architectures
- Optimize AI workload distribution
- Accelerate design and verification
Embedded AI Chip Design Solutions
- Industrial control systems
- Smart city infrastructure
- Automotive electronics
To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en
For more information, visit micro-ip.com/.