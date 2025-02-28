Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world: MICROIP’s AI and ASIC Breakthroughs

February 28, 2025

Image Credit: MICROIP

While attending embedded world, stop by Booth 4-738 where MICROIP will showcase its innovations in ASIC design integration and AI software services. Demonstrations will include solutions engineered for the increasing demand of high-performance, low-power semiconductor technologies.

Booth Highlights

CATS (Custom ASIC Technology and Solutions): Comprehensive ASIC Design Services

ASIC design services include architecture planning, design optimization, and power-performance trade-off analysis ideal for a wide range of customized chip applications.

Leveraging Mature Process Nodes for ASIC Design

Industrial Control & AIoT Applications - MICROIP will display solutions for AI IoT, industrial automation, and smart manufacturing showcasing low-power MCUs, sensors, and AI accelerators on mature process nodes delivering reliable, efficient, and cost-effective designs.

Automotive Semiconductor Solutions - MICROIP develops automotive-grade MCUs, PMICs, sensors, and driver ICs, all designed for vehicle electronics and safety compliance.

CAPS (Cross-Platform AI Powered Solutions): AI Software for Flexible Deployment

Framework supports Project-Based AI Solutions (Server-Level AI) and Edge AI Solutions (Edge-Level AI) while guaranteeing AI models run seamlessly across various platforms.

  • For Server-Level AI Computing: Optimizing deep learning and machine learning processes, CAPS enhances inference efficiency while cutting down computational overhead in HPC, cloud AI, and data centers
  • Enables efficient AI models to on smart cameras, industrial robots, and autonomous vehicles

Cross-Platform Compatibility for AI Models

By providing a flexible AI software framework, MICROIP enables AI algorithms to operate efficiently across different hardware platforms, eliminating vendor lock-in, reducing software adaptation efforts, and accelerating time-to-market for AI-based products.

iPROfiler: AI SoC Performance Analysis Tool

  • Evaluate AI SoC architectures
  • Optimize AI workload distribution
  • Accelerate design and verification

Embedded AI Chip Design Solutions

  • Industrial control systems
  • Smart city infrastructure
  • Automotive electronics

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en

For more information, visit micro-ip.com/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

