embedded world Product Showcase: Supermicro’s IoT SuperServer SYS-322GA-NR

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Today, the demand for real-time data processing and large language model (LLM) integration is infiltrating varying industries as IoT devices and edge computing capabilities continue to proliferate. To support this demand, a solution that enables advanced computing, a scalable infrastructure, and a compact design to handle complex workloads is a must.

The IoT SuperServer SYS-322GA-NR from Supermicro is designed as a flexible, high-performance infrastructure platform for data-intensive workloads, like AI inferencing, IoT, and edge computing. Featuring the Dual Intel® Xeon® 6900-Series processors, the high-density 3U rackmount chassis system supports up to 256 cores for the system’s 20 PCIe slots.

The IoT SuperServer SYS-322GA-NR in Action

Supermicro’s IoT SuperServer SYS-322GA-NR processor features the Dual Socket BR (LGA-7529) CPU with up to 128 cores/256 threads with 504MB cache per CPU and up to 500W of TDP (air-cooled) for the CPU. Additionally, the system supports 8 double-width or 19 single-width GPUs with x16 PCIe 5.0 CPU-to-GPU interconnect, and an optional NVIDIA® NVLink® Bridge for GPU-to-GPU interconnect.

Supermicro’s IoT SuperServer SYS-322GA-NR dimensions are 5.2" (H) x 17.26" (W) x 31.5" (D) with a weight of 135lbs (61.24 kg). For cooling the system includes 5 front 8cm fans + 6 internal 6cm fans, and includes one air shroud for thermal management.

For memory, the platform features 24 DIMM slots with up to 6TB capacity, and ECC DDR5 RDIMM (6400MT/s with 1DPC, 5200MT/s with 2DPC). For storage, the platform offers multiple drive bay configurations with up to 14 front hot-swap E1.S PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe or 6 hot-swap 2.5" PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe bays. The SYS-322GA-NR also supports two M.2 PCIe 5.0 NVMe slots (M-key).

For expansion, the system supports configurable PCIe 5.0 slots, ranging from 8 x16 FHFL slots to a high-density 20 x8 FHFL configuration, with support for up to 4 CXL 2.0 x16/x8 devices.

Getting Started with the IoT SuperServer SYS-322GA-NR

The IoT SuperServer SYS-322GA-NR offers on-board devices and I/O such as System-on-Chip (SoC) chipset, one VGA port, and BIOS: AMI 64MB SPI Flash EEPROM.

For security, the platform features TPM 2.0, cryptographically signed firmware, secure boot, secure firmware updates, silicon Root of Trust (NIST 800-193 compliant), and supply chain security via remote attestation and system lockdown.

For management, the software tools are listed below:

Additional Resources: