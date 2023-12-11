Mouser New Product of the Week: Kingston eMMC Embedded Flash

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Consumer electronics applications are known for housing eMMCs — or embedded MultiMediaCards — in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, and other mobile and IoT devices. These storage solutions enable the need for greater storage capacity and faster data transfer rates.

However, as these devices continue to evolve, so does the need for more space and faster speeds alongside the requirement that flash memory and flash memory controllers consume less and less space on resource-constrained device PCBs. And when these systems are deployed in embedded or industrial environments, they often demand robust reliability and extended temperature support as well.

The eMMC Embedded Flash from Kingston Technology is an embedded and non-volatile memory system made up of both Flash memory and a Flash memory controller. Designed for industrial IoT, factory automation, smart home, smart city, 5G networking, and wearable use cases, the eMMC Embedded Flash solution is capable of being proficient in rugged, compact environments.

The Kingston eMMC Embedded Flash in Action

The eMMC and I-Temp eMMC non-volatile NAND flash memory integrated BGA packages include both 3D TLC or MLC memories and a controller in form factors as compact as 9 x 7.5 x 0.8 mm, as well as sizes that range from 4 GB all the way up to 256 GB.

The regular eMMC and the I-Temp eMMC solutions support -40ºC to +85ºC operating temperature ranges, which are compliant with the JEDEC 5.1 interface standard (some are also backward compatible with earlier eMMC standards).

Integration is the key advantage as the bundled controller offloads all memory management tasks from the host processor so it can focus on other workloads. These tasks include error correction code (ECC) handling, wear-leveling to improve data write efficiency, and IOPS optimization and read sensing that help free up extra space on the storage devices.

In addition to consuming less space and offloading the host of storage control tasks, the drive controllers and JEDEC interface combine to abstract subtle differences in NAND technology from the application to help streamline software use and design ins.

Getting Started with the Kingston eMMC Embedded Flash

Many embedded, IoT, and mobile applications may begin prototyping on PCBs with no eMMC footprint defined. Therefore, Kingston has taken the additional step of creating an eMMC Adapter board that allows users to evaluate their eMMC technology through an SD or MMC card slot without having to change the PCB layout.

An Adapter board is available for every capacity in the product line.

For more information on the Kingston Technology eMMC and I-Temp eMMC product lines, visit their product page at www.kingston.com/en/embedded/emmc-embedded-flash to compare part numbers, capacities, footprints, NAND type, and interface compatibility, or check out the resources below.

Additional Resources: