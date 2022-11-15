NXP Introduces S32K39 Series MCUs for Modern Electrification Applications

Electronica, MUNICH, Germany, November 15, 2022 -- As we globally move towards more modern and clean energy resources, NXP Semiconductors is meeting the needs of today’s electrification applications with the new S32K39 series of automotive microcontrollers (MCUs) designed for high-precision traction inverters in electric vehicle control applications.

The S32K family features four Arm® Cortex®-M7 cores operating at 320 MHz, which can be configured as a lockstep pair and two split-lock cores. The solution can handle up to 6 MB of flash memory and 800 KB of SRAM, and features two motor control coprocessors and NanoEdge™ high-resolution pulse-width modulation (PWM) for high performance and precision control. For digital filtering and machine learning (ML) algorithms, the S32K39 MCUs also feature an integrated DSP.

The S32K39 MCUs are designed to extend the driving range of next-generation EVs and improve driving experience with increased power efficiency supported by dual 200 kHz control loops (SiC / GaN). The new MCUs utilize NXP’s battery management system (BMS) and traction inverters, in addition to on-board charging (OBC) and DC/DC conversion to convert the EV battery’s DC power into an alternating current for today’s traction motors. Further, multi-channel analog support is provided by SAR and sigma-delta A/D converters, comparators, and sine wave generators for resolver excitation.

To reduce systems costs and remove external components, the solution includes an ASIL D software resolver, analog integration, integrated sine wave generation and sigma delta converters. ASIL D support for traction inverter development also covers the S32K39 MCUs' ability to be coupled with the NXP FS26 safety system basis chip (SBC) and the advanced high voltage isolated gate driver GD3162 with adjustable dynamic gate strength control.

The MCUs also support traditional insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBT), and the latest silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies. To address zonal vehicle E/E architectures and software-defined vehicles, the S32K39 family supports hardware isolation, advanced cryptography, and remote smart actuation applications with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Ethernet. Six CAN FD interfaces and advanced programmable I/Os provide additional options for networking and connectivity.

The S32K39 MCUs support 3- and 6-phase motors and possess the ability to scale up to 4 electric motors when coupled with the NXP S32E real-time processor, which serves as an electric propulsion domain controller. The S32E processor and S32K39 MCUs enable system versatility with the ability to control quad traction inverters and perform advanced traction capabilities for 4-wheel drive EVs in this configuration.

A hardware security engine (HSE) provides trusted boot, security services, secure over-the-air (OTA) updates over Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and key management. The new MCUs also adhere to the ISO/SAE 21434 cybersecurity and ISO 26262 functional safety certifications.

The S32K family of MCUs are available in two packages: 176LPQFP-EP and 289MAPBGA.

Engineering samples, evaluation boards, and a comprehensive set of software support and tools are now available for lead customers. Production release is planned for Q4 2023.

For more information, please visit: www.nxp.com/S32K39

