Embedded Computing Design

STMicroelectronics Announces New Silicon-Carbide Power Modules for Electric Vehicle Traction Applications

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 09, 2022

News

STMicroelectronics Announces New Silicon-Carbide Power Modules for Electric Vehicle Traction Applications

Geneva – STMicroelectronics launched new silicon-carbide (SiC) high-power modules that are designed to increase the performance and driving range of electric vehicles. The five new SiC-MOSFET based power modules have been chosen by Hyundai to be used in the E-GMP electric-vehicle platform shared by KIA EV6 and several models.

The new modules are primarily designed for vehicle makers developing electric vehicle traction applications. The modules exist within ST’s ACEPACK DRIVE package and are ideal for integration into EV drives. The main power semiconductors sit inside the solution and are ST’s third-generation (Gen3) STPOWER SiC MOSFETs, which combine (RDS(ON) x die area) with low switching energy and synchronous rectification.

“ST silicon carbide solutions are enabling major automotive OEMs to set the pace of electrification when developing future generations of EVs,” said Marco Monti, President, Automotive and Discrete Group, STMicroelectronics. “Our third-generation SiC technology ensures the greatest power density and energy efficiency, resulting in superior vehicle performance, range, and charge time.”

“ST’s SiC-MOSFET based power modules are the right choice for our traction inverters, enabling longer range. The cooperation between our two companies has realized a significant step towards more sustainable electric vehicles, leveraging ST’s continuous technological investment to be the leading semiconductor actor in the electrification revolution,” said Mr. Sang-Cheol Shin, Inverter Engineering Design Team at Hyundai Motor Group. 

ST’s STPOWER SiC devices are designed as small SiC devices that can handle higher operating voltages, enabling faster charging, enhanced vehicle dynamics, and energy efficiency. The modules feature active metal brazed (AMB) substrate technology, known for thermal efficiency and mechanical strength, mounting a dedicated NTC for each substrate. They are also available with a choice of welded or screw-fit busbar, giving flexibility to address different mounting requirements. A long-busbar option further extends the flexibility by allowing the choice of a Hall sensor to monitor the motor current.

ST’s latest-generation ACEPACK DRIVE modules are in production now.

For more information, visit: www.st.com

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Automotive - Electric Vehicles/Powertrain
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
AI & Machine Learning
Multimedia Intelligence: Confluence of Multimedia and Artificial Intelligence

December 7, 2022

MORE
Debug & Test
Lauterbach and AbsInt Collaborate to Accelerate Runtime Analyses

November 28, 2022

MORE
Processing
Codasip Launches Codasip Labs to Accelerate Advanced Technologies

December 9, 2022

MORE
Software & OS
IAR Systems Updates IAR Build and IAR C-SPY Debug Extensions for Visual Studio Code

December 9, 2022

MORE