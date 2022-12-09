STMicroelectronics Announces New Silicon-Carbide Power Modules for Electric Vehicle Traction Applications

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Geneva – STMicroelectronics launched new silicon-carbide (SiC) high-power modules that are designed to increase the performance and driving range of electric vehicles. The five new SiC-MOSFET based power modules have been chosen by Hyundai to be used in the E-GMP electric-vehicle platform shared by KIA EV6 and several models.

The new modules are primarily designed for vehicle makers developing electric vehicle traction applications. The modules exist within ST’s ACEPACK DRIVE package and are ideal for integration into EV drives. The main power semiconductors sit inside the solution and are ST’s third-generation (Gen3) STPOWER SiC MOSFETs, which combine (RDS(ON) x die area) with low switching energy and synchronous rectification.

“ST silicon carbide solutions are enabling major automotive OEMs to set the pace of electrification when developing future generations of EVs,” said Marco Monti, President, Automotive and Discrete Group, STMicroelectronics. “Our third-generation SiC technology ensures the greatest power density and energy efficiency, resulting in superior vehicle performance, range, and charge time.”

“ST’s SiC-MOSFET based power modules are the right choice for our traction inverters, enabling longer range. The cooperation between our two companies has realized a significant step towards more sustainable electric vehicles, leveraging ST’s continuous technological investment to be the leading semiconductor actor in the electrification revolution,” said Mr. Sang-Cheol Shin, Inverter Engineering Design Team at Hyundai Motor Group.

ST’s STPOWER SiC devices are designed as small SiC devices that can handle higher operating voltages, enabling faster charging, enhanced vehicle dynamics, and energy efficiency. The modules feature active metal brazed (AMB) substrate technology, known for thermal efficiency and mechanical strength, mounting a dedicated NTC for each substrate. They are also available with a choice of welded or screw-fit busbar, giving flexibility to address different mounting requirements. A long-busbar option further extends the flexibility by allowing the choice of a Hall sensor to monitor the motor current.

ST’s latest-generation ACEPACK DRIVE modules are in production now.

For more information, visit: www.st.com