AUTOCRYPT Releases Comprehensive Key Management Solution for Automotive Manufacturing

May 08, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea – Automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions company, AUTOCRYPT, released AutoCrypt KEY, a comprehensive key management solution designed to aid automotive OEMs and suppliers with the management of cryptographic keys used in connected and electric vehicles.

Based on a robust key management system (KMS), AutoCrypt KEY is designed to provide the key management features needed for automotive production, such as symmetric key, asymmetric key, public key infrastructure (PKI), hardware security module (HSM) key storage, Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG), encryption, certification, and digital signature. AUTOCRYPT also assists OEMs and tier suppliers in establishing an integrated key management framework across the supply chain.

"With more and more advanced systems and components, cybersecurity now begins even prior to the automotive assembly line, with more and more component makers utilizing cryptographic keys in the production process," said Daniel ES Kim, CEO of AUTOCRYPT. "AutoCrypt KEY guides OEMs and suppliers in establishing a secure and efficient key-based security architecture."

Per the company, AutoCrypt KEY was recently adopted by major manufacturers of battery management systems and ADAS. To accompany the solution, AUTOCRYPT also provides consulting services to clients on regulatory and standard compliance.

For more information, visit: https://autocrypt.io/

