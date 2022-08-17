TTTech Auto Strengthens Relations to Carmakers and Partners in South Korea with Local Office

Press Release

TTTech Auto, the Vienna-based technology leader in automotive safety software, is expanding its offering to customers and partners in South Korea with a local office.

The company is building up upon a long-standing and successful cooperation with a South Korean OEM and Tier 1 suppliers who have already implemented TTTech Auto`s safety software platform MotionWise in series production.

"South Korea has one of the most advanced and successful automotive industries in the world," said Friedhelm Pickhard, Chief Growth Officer of TTTech Auto. "The industry's success is based on discipline, experience and quality. Values we share and continue to build on in terms of software delivery, software excellence and customer experience."

Field Application Engineers at TTTech Auto Korea will support customers and partners from all parts of the ecosystem within a short response time in Korean. This will include technical support in all project phases related to the safety vehicle software platform MotionWise.

TTTech Auto's flagship product, MotionWise, ensures that mission-critical data circulates reliably and in real-time throughout the vehicle. It guarantees safety execution in the system, prioritizes safety-critical functions and ensures that the car responds in a timely manner. In addition, specialized tools enable automakers to dramatically accelerate the software development process, from concept to volume production, including feature updates over-the-air, post-sale.

"With the new office in Seoul, our customers and partners will benefit from a local offering with timely and reliable support for MotionWise,” said Jaeyoon Cho, Managing Director at TTTech Auto Korea. ”In addition, we are expanding our local consulting services to include Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) technology as a foundation for SAE Level 4 driving.”

TTTech Auto brings extensive knowledge in the development of electronic control units (ECU) to the market and has an Automotive Ethernet Switch IP. The semiconductor element is essential for high-bandwidth communication between the vehicle's computing platform and the rest of the vehicle, making it a prerequisite for increasingly advanced vehicle functions.

Since its founding in 2018, TTTech Auto has grown to around 1,200 employees and has continuously multiplied its software engineering expertise. The further expansion with an additional office in Korea is part of the recently announced growth strategy in light of an investment of 250 million euros in TTTech Auto in spring 2022.