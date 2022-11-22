Renesas Announces Automotive Radar Transceivers with High Accuracy and Low Power Consumption

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

MUNICH, Germany and TOKYO, Japan ― Renesas Electronics announced the RAA270205 4x4-channel, 76-81GHz high-definition transceiver, a MMIC (monolithic microwave integrated circuit) transceiver designed for imaging radar, long-range forward-looking radar, 4D radar, and corner and central-processing radar architectures commonly known as “satellite” automotive radar systems.

The RAA270205 transceiver provides 4Tx and 4Rx channels and supports up to 16 MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) channels, and can be arranged to enable greater channel count and radar resolution to meet the requirements of ADAS and Level 3 or higher autonomous driving applications.

With up to 5GHz of bandwidth, the RAA270205 also features a 112.5MSPS ADC (analog-to-digital converter) sampling rate, power consumption of 1.2W, a noise figure of 9dB, and a chirp rate of up to 300MHz/µs for enhanced radar resolution and object detection

Renesas plans to combine the RAA270205 radar transceiver with other compatible devices from its sensor fusion portfolio, a combination of radar, vision systems, and other sensing modalities, to support automotive radar systems. The result will include the “Satellite Radar System for AD/ADAS,” which will be available in Q2/2023.

Available in 1Q/2023 in sample quantities, with commercial production planned for 2024, the RAA270205 transceiver features a small eWLB (embedded wafer-level ball-grid array) package measured at 7.6 x 5.6mm.

The RAA270205 radar transceiver will be compliant with automotive industry requirements such as IATF 16949, AEC-Q100 Grade2, and ASIL B.

For more information, visit: https://www.renesas.com/products/automotive-products/automotive-sensors/automotive-radar-sensors/raa270205-automotive-mmwave-radar-transceiver