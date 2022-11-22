Embedded Computing Design

Renesas Announces Automotive Radar Transceivers with High Accuracy and Low Power Consumption

November 22, 2022

MUNICH, Germany and TOKYO, Japan ― Renesas Electronics announced the RAA270205 4x4-channel, 76-81GHz high-definition transceiver, a MMIC (monolithic microwave integrated circuit) transceiver designed for imaging radar, long-range forward-looking radar, 4D radar, and corner and central-processing radar architectures commonly known as  “satellite” automotive radar systems.

The RAA270205 transceiver provides 4Tx and 4Rx channels and supports up to 16 MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) channels, and can be arranged to enable greater channel count and radar resolution to meet the requirements of ADAS and Level 3 or higher autonomous driving applications.

With up to 5GHz of bandwidth, the RAA270205 also features a 112.5MSPS ADC (analog-to-digital converter) sampling rate, power consumption of 1.2W, a noise figure of 9dB, and a chirp rate of up to 300MHz/µs for enhanced radar resolution and object detection

Renesas plans to combine the RAA270205 radar transceiver with other compatible devices from its sensor fusion portfolio, a combination of radar, vision systems, and other sensing modalities, to support automotive radar systems. The result will include the “Satellite Radar System for AD/ADAS,” which will be available in Q2/2023.

Available in 1Q/2023 in sample quantities, with commercial production planned for 2024, the RAA270205 transceiver features a small eWLB (embedded wafer-level ball-grid array) package measured at 7.6 x 5.6mm.

The RAA270205 radar transceiver will be compliant with automotive industry requirements such as IATF 16949, AEC-Q100 Grade2, and ASIL B.

For more information, visit: https://www.renesas.com/products/automotive-products/automotive-sensors/automotive-radar-sensors/raa270205-automotive-mmwave-radar-transceiver

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

