ASUS and ROG Return to Computex 2023

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

May 01, 2023

Image Credit: ASUS, ROG

Taipei, Taiwan. ASUS and ROG will be back at Computex 2023 demonstrating its innovative and sustainable solutions. ASUS will be located in booth M0510 and the ROG booth will be in M0810. Attendees will view the latest in consumer, gaming, creator, and commercial products.

Visitors at the ROG booth will be enveloped into a hands-on new age of gaming with ROG products ranging from:

  • Range of esports-grade peripherals
  • Laptops
  • PC DIY components
  • Motherboards
  • Graphics cards
  • Monitors
  • Phones

If this was not enough, to compete with handhelds like Valve’s Steam Deck, ROG is releasing “Ally”, its first handheld gaming PC. This alone is worth the visit. 

For more information, visit asus.com and asus.com.

*(Editor’s Note: As of April 28th, the newest leaks on the Ally, say it will have a AMD Z1 Extreme chip and 512GB of storage at a starting price of $599.99.) 

Topic Tags
