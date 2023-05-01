ASUS and ROG Return to Computex 2023

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ASUS, ROG

Taipei, Taiwan. ASUS and ROG will be back at Computex 2023 demonstrating its innovative and sustainable solutions. ASUS will be located in booth M0510 and the ROG booth will be in M0810. Attendees will view the latest in consumer, gaming, creator, and commercial products.

Visitors at the ROG booth will be enveloped into a hands-on new age of gaming with ROG products ranging from:

Range of esports-grade peripherals

Laptops

PC DIY components

Motherboards

Graphics cards

Monitors

Phones

If this was not enough, to compete with handhelds like Valve’s Steam Deck, ROG is releasing “Ally”, its first handheld gaming PC. This alone is worth the visit.

For more information, visit asus.com and asus.com.

*(Editor’s Note: As of April 28th, the newest leaks on the Ally, say it will have a AMD Z1 Extreme chip and 512GB of storage at a starting price of $599.99.)