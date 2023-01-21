Floored: CES 2023 Slideshow Recap, Part 2

2. Synaptics Brings Truly Wireless Charging to Notebooks, PCs

Wireless charging notebooks and laptops has always been challenging. Even if you can generate enough power to efficiently power one, you still need cables to connect displays and other peripherals.

So why not drive them wirelessly, too?

At CES, Lenovo introduced its ThinkBook Wireless Dock, based on the Synaptics’ Gemini reference design that includes a Synaptics SYN43752 Wi-Fi radio for connecting the dock to notebooks and a second SYN43752 for connecting the dock to enterprise Wi-Fi networks. The wireless charging mat itself delivers 45W for powering notebooks and a 10W section reserved for charging smartphones.

The setup can also be used to drive two independent UHD displays over Wi-Fi.

Sayonara, cables!