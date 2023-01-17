Floored: CES 2023 Slideshow Recap, Part 1

This wasn’t an average CES, netting just over 100,000 attendees compared to almost a quarter million before the pandemic. However, it was much more normal than last year when attendance peaked somewhere in the low five digits.

But as for the reason technologists attend CES – to see bleeding-edge tech from name brands and disruptive startups firsthand – this year’s show was on-target as ever. Key trends on display included the move towards software-defined vehicles, the Matter standard’s coming out party, a maturing metaverse, and a shift in the UI development landscape.

You can experience them as if you attended yourself in the Floored: CES 2023 slideshow below.

Previous Next Let the Software-Defined Vehicle Revolution Commence The biggest trend from CES 2023 that’s a matter of when, not if, is the transition to software-defined vehicles, shown in this graphic from Real-Time Innovations. If you need proof, see recent acquisitions of Elektrobit by Continental, Wind River by Aptiv, ZettaScale by TTTech, and others. Is there an imminent shakeup of the automotive value chain on the horizon? And the Best Booth of CES 2023 goes to … Dassault Systèmes for the human body metaverse While the rest of the industry is talking about digital twins and the future metaverse, Dassault Systèmes has already built it. They did it with the human body, where they are modeling human organs and simulating surgeries on them to help surgeons at Boston Children’s Hospital treat patients in need of life-saving care. Starting the ignition for BlackBerry IVY Years in the making, BlackBerry IVY now runs inside vehicles like this Jeep Grand Cherokee to execute predictive maintenance algorithms against data from brake pad and tire pressure sensors. It also works with Amazon’s Alexa, enabling hands-free driver interaction. And the Best Demo of CES 2023 goes to … TDK VibeSense 360 Embedded Computing Design’s “Best of CES 2023” demos went to TDK Corporation, whose VibeSense 360 IMU/motion sensor and machine learning software stack was showcased in TWS applications such as: Spatial audio, shown by moving the “audio source” around a user in a mobile app

Transparency for Talk, which detects user voice vibrations to cut audio feeds so they can communicate clearly with those around them