Floored: CES 2023 Slideshow Recap, Part 3
January 23, 2023
Story
The final installment of our CES 2023 slideshow recap series.
1. Schneider Electric Scales Clean Power in All-in-One Smart Home Energy Solution
1. Schneider Electric announced Schneider Home, an energy management system designed to bring clean energy to smart homes, electric vehicles, and all other parts of your electrified life into a single residential smart panel. The system is comprised of a high-power solar inverters for energy conversion, a battery for clean energy storage, the aforementioned smart electrical panel, an electric vehicle charger, and connected outlets and switches that can all be controlled through the Schneider Home app.
2. Owl Autonomous Imaging Heats Up ADAS Vision Sensing
Owl Autonomous debuted their 3D thermal imaging solution, Thermal Ranger, that will accompany ADAS and autonomous vehicle sensor suites. The solution uses HD thermal sensors, deep learning, and computer vision to improve visibility by extracting identifying objects that are often difficult to see at night or in low light conditions. By running a thermal image stream through a neural network running on top of a technology stack that consists of an NVIDIA Orin SoC, Linux operating system, and ROS interfaces, the solution is able to classify objects and calculate their range.
3. i.MX 9, Radar SoCs Keep Getting Smarter, More Resilient for the Edge
NXP keeps adding to their i.MX.9 application and edge processors portfolio with the i.MX 95, which launched at CES and highlight the need for safety, security, and intelligence in edge compute. Integrating the NXP eIQ Neutron NPU, a new AI and machine learning accelerator that utilizes a single architecture and supports major neural network structures, and the NXP SafeAssure Framework, the processors are ideal for industrial edge, automotive edge, and IoT edge applications.
Additional features include:
- Arm Cortex a55 application domain
- Arm Mali GPU: independent 2D GPU, real-time blend engine
- NXP ISP with RGB-IR support
- AI encryption
- EdgeLock Secure Enclave
At the show NXP also released an advanced 77 GHz automotive radar SoC, the SAF85xx, which delivers a 40 percent compute performance increase and 2x the RF performance compared to the previous generation. Built on third-generation RFCMOS technology, the SAF85xx is also the first 28nm RFCMOS radar-on-chip. The radar smart transceiver SoC also enables sensor segment split and multi-mode capability to support simultaneous application processing for deployment in diverse ADAS use cases.
4. Qt’s Cross-Platform Software Simplifies Smart Home & Automotive UX
At CES 2023, Qt demonstrated its cross-platform smart home and automotive UX design software that allows OEMs to simplify the development and testing of user interfaces. As designs are prone to alterations throughout their development lifecycle, Qt’s software helps save time by automatically updating the “behind-the-scenes” UI code as these changes are made.
5. STRADVISION’s SVNet Makes Autonomous Drive Software-Defined
As the software-defined vehicle continues to accelerate in parallel with autonomous drive technologies, many companies are investing in intelligent sensing systems. STRADVISION is one of them, as their SVNet software is compatible with several different hardware platforms and makes use of camera sensors around a vehicle to detect and recognize objects such as other vehicles, road markers, pedestrians, and lights – even in conditions where visibility is low.
6. Enter the RoybiVerse
ROYBI is known for their small robotic learning companion, designed to aid children up to 10 years old learn STEM subjects — but, of course, they didn’t stop there. At CES this year, they unveiled a new learning platform that was two years in the making: RoybiVerse. This VR-enabled metaverse platform was designed to create an immersive learning experience across all subjects for people of all ages.
7. Seeing Through the Fog with Innovusion Lidars
In keeping with the automotive sensing trend, Innovusion demonstrated its Robin Lidar and Falcon Lidar solutions at CES, which cover short-to-medium and long-range distances, respectively. Falcon utilizes 1550 nm laser technology to capture high-resolution images up to 500 meters away, even in low light, dense fog, or glaring sunlight.
8. Connect Your Devices 1NCE to the IoT
1NCE is a company with a passion for disrupting the status quo in the world of IoT networking. How do they do it? By charging $10 for 10 years of cellular connectivity and refusing to monetize customer data.
At CES, 1NCE announced its new 1NCE OS, an API-centric software platform for IoT device and cloud integration designed to lower barriers to entry and accelerate IoT time to market.