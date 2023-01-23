Floored: CES 2023 Slideshow Recap, Part 3

3. i.MX 9, Radar SoCs Keep Getting Smarter, More Resilient for the Edge

NXP keeps adding to their i.MX.9 application and edge processors portfolio with the i.MX 95, which launched at CES and highlight the need for safety, security, and intelligence in edge compute. Integrating the NXP eIQ Neutron NPU, a new AI and machine learning accelerator that utilizes a single architecture and supports major neural network structures, and the NXP SafeAssure Framework, the processors are ideal for industrial edge, automotive edge, and IoT edge applications.

Additional features include:

Arm Cortex a55 application domain

Arm Mali GPU: independent 2D GPU, real-time blend engine

NXP ISP with RGB-IR support

AI encryption

EdgeLock Secure Enclave

At the show NXP also released an advanced 77 GHz automotive radar SoC, the SAF85xx, which delivers a 40 percent compute performance increase and 2x the RF performance compared to the previous generation. Built on third-generation RFCMOS technology, the SAF85xx is also the first 28nm RFCMOS radar-on-chip. The radar smart transceiver SoC also enables sensor segment split and multi-mode capability to support simultaneous application processing for deployment in diverse ADAS use cases.