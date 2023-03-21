Avalue Announces PC and Monitor Aimed at Medical/Healthcare Applications

Press Release

Image Credit: Avalue Taipei, Taiwan. Avalue Technology (stock code: 3479), an embedded industrial PC maker and a Titanium member of the Intel Partner Alliance, is announcing a pair of products that will find homes in medical/healthcare applications. They are the HID-2100 and HID-2138, a 21.5-in. touch monitor and a 21.5-in. panel PC, respectively. These products add to Avalue’s already extensive line of medical panel products.

The HID-2138 is designed with Intel’s Tiger Lake processor, which is the company’s 11th generation Intel Core mobile processor family. With its medical-grade certification, the panel PC fills the need for a bedside terminal, holding all relevant patient information, while doubling as a bedside infotainment center with adjustable brightness. It would also hold all the information that would have previously been kept on a nursing cart, albeit in a far less organized manner.

Key features of the HID-2138 are its simple data entry mechanism and enhanced security, using a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) and an NFC/RFID module for system access and control. The P-Cap multi-touch screen lets huspital personnel operate the display while wearing medical gloves.

“Moving to the Tiger Lake platform allows us to provide the necessary performance while still maintaining a relatively low level of power,” says Vega Wang, a Product Manager at Avalue. “With its medical-grade certification, this platform can easily handle the every-day tasks in healthcare institutions assigned to professional healthcare workers.”

The HID-2100 touchscreen monitor delivers a professional-grade display option that’s been designed and tested to the IEC60601-1 standards, and is IP65 compliant. Hence, it can be installed in various healthcare settings, from exam rooms, lab clinics, and patient rooms to medical carts and pharmacies. It’s features include a 75-Hz refresh rate, a wide viewing angle, and built-in speakers.

Visit www.avalue.com.tw or contact Hsin Chiang for more information or to receive high-resolution photos.

About Avalue Technology:

